TestRail Unveils Third Edition of 'The Software Testing and Quality Report'

"This year's report confirms what we've been hearing from our community—while AI and ML have potential, the immediate focus is on proven tools and technologies that ensure faster, bug-free releases." Post this

Fragmented QA Tech Stacks: While the growing QA tech stack makes testing more efficient, it often leads to splintered and siloed environments. This fragmentation drives the need for cohesive, centralized data and processes.

Accelerated Release Cycles: Organizations are increasingly pressured to release faster with higher quality while facing reduced engineering and testing resources. The rise of centralized Testing Centers of Excellence (TCOE) and external contracting firms highlights the adaptation to global instability in the tech job market.

Incremental Adoption of AI and ML: Despite the anticipation of AI and ML transforming software testing, the survey indicates these technologies still have a long way to go. Current practices prefer AI-assisted approaches that require human intervention, such as AI-enhanced test case development.

"This year's report confirms what we've been hearing from our community—while AI and ML have potential, the immediate focus is on proven tools and technologies that ensure faster, bug-free releases," said Simon Knight, TestRail's Lead Product Manager. "Given how difficult and unique 2023 was for the technology industry and the broader economy, our goal is to provide QA professionals with the insights and tools they need to navigate these challenges effectively."

The report emphasizes that QA is in a state of evolution rather than revolution. Technologies like test automation and CI/CD continue to improve efficiency, but the challenge lies in finding cohesion within an increasingly siloed tech stack. TestRail remains committed to supporting QA teams by providing a centralized solution that streamlines processes and enhances collaboration.

We invite you to explore "Software Testing and Quality Report" and gain valuable insights from 4,000 QA professionals about their wins, struggles, goals, and hopes for the future. The report is completely free and available for download: Get the report.

About TestRail

TestRail is a comprehensive test case management platform designed to help QA testing teams efficiently organize, manage, and track their software testing efforts in a single dedicated environment. With an intuitive interface and powerful features, TestRail supports QA engineers, testers, and development teams in delivering high-quality code faster and more efficiently than ever. Learn more at www.testrail.com.

Media Contact

Christian Beatty, TestRail, 1 972-800-0083, [email protected], www.testrail.com

SOURCE TestRail