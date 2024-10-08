Tether RE Wins the 2024 T3 Technology Summit Pitch Battle

"All of the pitch battle participants presented remarkable solutions, but Tether RE stood out by showing that technology is more than just screens and algorithms – it's about serving the whole agent," said Travis Saxton, executive vice president of enterprise solutions at T3 Sixty. Post this

The third-annual pitch battle began with 16 companies competing for a $55,000 prize package that includes cash and services from Constellation1, the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), Redtail Creative and T3 Sixty. The finalists – ListAssist, RealReports, Tether RE and The Rate Verifier – show a focus on integrating deep industry expertise with cutting-edge tech to solve real-world problems.

ListAssist: Integrates with existing real estate websites to enable natural language AI search. Founders have extensive experience in artificial intelligence, leading to a personalized consumer experience.

RealReports: Home property report advisor and AI document engine with comprehensive property information for every home in the United States . Core team founded brokerages and proptech firms.

Tether RE: Real estate safety and productivity platform that blends technology with emergency response. Also named the 2024 iOi Summit pitch battle winner.

The Rate Verifier: Online mortgage loan inspector that ranks lender offers and helps consumers secure the best mortgage rate for them. Founder was ranked among the top 1% of loan officers in the country.

"All of the pitch battle participants presented remarkable solutions, but Tether RE stood out by showing that technology is more than just screens and algorithms – it's about serving the whole agent," said Travis Saxton, executive vice president of enterprise solutions at T3 Sixty. "Their blend of innovation and a commitment to making safety a priority really resonated with both the judges and the audience. We can't wait to see what's next for them and the other participants, who are all pushing the boundaries of what's possible in this industry."

