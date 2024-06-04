Tethr and Awaken Intelligence join forces to accelerate contact center modernization

"By combining Tethr and Awaken, we're excited to provide the contact center industry with the most powerful AI-powered conversation intelligence and agent guidance capabilities to help fuel future innovation." – Robert Beasley, Creovai CEO Post this

As AI enables massive changes in how consumers interact with businesses, contact center teams and customer experience (CX) professionals are increasingly looking to optimize the experience for their customers and their front-line agents. Insights from customer conversations can signal high-impact opportunities for CX enhancement and provide an invaluable understanding of agent performance, leading to immediate and long-term CX improvements.

But, despite the opportunity, many organizations struggle to optimize both the customer and agent experience in a unified, comprehensive, modern, and easy-to-use platform. The combination of Tethr and Awaken is poised to address this challenge head-on.

"For a decade, Tethr has been putting AI and machine learning technology to work, helping innovative contact center and CX teams drive meaningful business improvement to their operations," said Robert Beasley, CEO of Tethr and now Creovai. "By combining forces with Awaken and their agent guidance capabilities, we're excited to provide the industry with the most powerful AI platform to help fuel future innovation. We're thrilled to welcome our new teammates from Awaken as we look to transform the CX and agent experience landscape together."

"We started Awaken to take what we've learned from years in the contact center market and develop cost-effective, flexible, and easy-to-use software that improves the experience at the heart of our customers' operations – the front-line agent. In Tethr we found a kindred spirit equally focused on improving contact center operations while speeding time to value for customers. This combination of our companies will accelerate our mission and expand access to our products to an even broader set of organizations," said Simon Black, CEO of Awaken and Creovai COO. "Tethr's leadership position in the contact center industry makes it an ideal partner and we're thrilled to work with our new teammates for the next phase of our journey."

Founded in 2013, US-based Tethr's conversation intelligence platform uses AI to analyze conversations across all customer engagement channels and surface insights that organizations use to improve their customer experience while decreasing customer churn, reducing operational costs, increasing sales, and enhancing agent performance. With prescriptive dashboards, over 1000 out-of-the-box insight categories, predictive scoring models, and packaged integrations to the most popular CCaaS, chat, and case management systems, Tethr enables contact center and CX teams to get started quickly and immediately capture value from their customer conversation data.

With contact center leadership experience spanning decades, UK-based Awaken was founded in 2019 to specialize in providing AI solutions to improve the agent experience. The Awaken CoPilot product, powered by Microsoft Azure's OpenAI capabilities, is a secure and easy-to-use real-time assistant that guides agents and improves their ability to manage complex customer interactions. Awaken Intelligent Agent is an agent guidance solution that uses machine learning and AI to deliver the right information at the right time to agents so they can deliver exceptional customer service.

"It's exciting to bring Tethr and Awaken together at a time where both an organization's ability to service their clients and look after their frontline customer-facing staff has never been under greater scrutiny," said Chris Robinson, Director and Executive Chairman of Awaken and Chief Strategy Officer of Creovai. "The forming of Creovai will be a change for good, helping customer service leaders understand their true performance picture and giving them the actionable capacity and insights to bring about the changes they need to make."

Awaken Intelligence has built a suite of AI-powered agent guidance and conversational analytics software tools for contact centers. Awaken's technology holistically empowers contact center leaders, managers, analysts, and agents to manage the complexity and emotion of their customer interactions. Awaken has a loyal client base of recognized brands and channel partners and its ecosystem continues to strengthen and grow enabling Awaken to reach more contact centers across the world. To learn more, visit awaken.io and creovai.com.

Tethr is an AI-powered conversation intelligence platform that turns unstructured customer conversation data into insights, enabling contact centers to improve agent performance, combat churn, reduce operational costs and identify new business opportunities. It gives contact center and CX leaders a 360-degree view of every customer interaction. Backed by over a decade of customer service and experience research, Tethr delivers easy-to-read reports and dashboards that empower contact center leaders to reduce operational costs, decrease churn, and increase customer satisfaction. Industry leaders in financial services, insurance, consumer services, and more use Tethr to build a better customer experience. To learn more, visit tethr.com and creovai.com.

