Tetiaroa Society Honored in "Year of the Sea" by La Mer en Commun

The Tetiaroa Atoll Restoration Program led by the non-profit Tetiaroa Society, has been officially recognized for protecting the atoll's biodiversity and restoring the delicate connection between land and sea.

TETIAROA, French Polynesia, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Tetiaroa Atoll Restoration Program (TARP), led by the non-profit Tetiaroa Society, has been officially recognized by La Mer en Commun as part of the "Year of the Sea," an initiative supported by the Government of French Polynesia and the Ministry of Ecological Transition.

This recognition highlights the program's success in protecting the biodiversity of Tetiaroa and restoring the delicate connection between land and sea with results including:

White tern nesting rates increased 2.6 times on rat-eradicated motu (island)

Brown noddy nesting rose 2.8 times after yellow crazy ant removal

Two native crab species returned post-eradication

A new breeding species, the Masked Booby, has reestablished itself on the atoll.

Guests at The Brando, the award-winning sustainable luxury resort on Tetiaroa, are invited to engage with this important work firsthand. They can join excursions led by Tetiaroa Societyʻs naturalist guides to the atoll's motus and visit the ecostation to learn about restoration efforts in action.

The Tetiaroa Society team is currently presenting their projects, research and commitment to ocean conservation at the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC) in Nice.

Tetiaroa Society continues to serve as a model for atoll restoration and island conservation around the world. Learn more about their conservation projects here.

Media Contact

Cassie Kim, SDA International, 1 6318347896, [email protected], www.sheiladonnelly.com

SOURCE Tetiaroa Society