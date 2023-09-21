Teton Science Schools 2023 Murie Spirit of Conservation Awards Honors the Kingdom of Bhutan for Leadership in Conservation

Bhutan's steadfast commitment to preserving its natural heritage serves as an inspiring example for nations across the globe. Tweet this

Established in honor of the late leaders of the American conservation movement, Olaus and Margaret "Mardy" Murie and Adolph and Louis Murie, this annual award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated an exemplary commitment to protecting wildlife and wild places.

Bhutan is firmly committed to environmental preservation and upholds the conservation of the environment as one of the four fundamental pillars of its Gross National Happiness philosophy. Bhutan's steadfast commitment to preserving its natural heritage serves as an inspiring example for nations across the globe by setting a high standard for environmental stewardship, leaving a legacy for generations to come.

Her Majesty's commitment to environmental conservation and her efforts to promote sustainability has been a profound source of inspiration for countless individuals and organizations worldwide. Through her work as co-chair of the Bhutan Foundation, her support of the Bhutanese philosophy of Gross National Happiness has helped transform Bhutan into a renowned model for sustainability and overall well-being. The development philosophy of Gross National Happiness guides the government of Bhutan. It includes an index used to measure a population's collective happiness and well-being. She also serves as the President of the Bhutan Youth Development Fund, an organization dedicated to nurturing the potential of Bhutan's youth.

The award ceremony will honor Bhutan's innovative approach to balancing conservation with cultural heritage and societal well-being and Her Majesty's dedication to conservation.

To purchase tickets, please visit tetonscience.org/murie/tickets. Event proceeds go to support the Murie Ranch of Teton Science Schools and the Bhutan Foundation.

About The Murie Legacy

As a founding board member of Teton Science Schools, Mardy Murie's legacy is carried forth on The Murie Ranch, in every Teton Science Schools program and the 106 million acres of federal public lands designated and protected as wilderness under the 1964 Wilderness Act championed by Mardy. There were four Muries: Mardy and Louise (half-sisters) and Olaus and Adolph (half-brothers). Mardy and Olaus married in 1924, and Louise and Adolph married in 1932. All were great biologists, writers, and leaders in the conservation movement. Together, the four Muries are credited with some of the United States' most historic efforts to protect wildlife.

About Teton Science Schools

Teton Science Schools inspires curiosity, engagement, and leadership through transformative place-based education. Our place-based approach increases engagement, learning, and community impact for more than 15,000 students per year. Located on four campuses in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Grand Teton National Park, and Teton Valley, Idaho, Teton Science Schools' programs include overnight and multi-day Outdoor Learning Experiences for visiting schools, classes and educational institutions, an independent day school serving students in early childhood through 12th-grade, Outdoor Learning Experiences for schools and visitors from around the world, the historic Murie Ranch, educational Wildlife Expeditions and educational consulting. http://www.tetonscience.org.

About the Bhutan Foundation

Since its founding in 1986 and re-launch in 2002, the Bhutan Foundation has become an active organization with offices in Thimphu, Bhutan and Washington, DC as well as around 40 partner organizations in Bhutan and more than 20 international partners. Through its commitment to the shared values of Gross National Happiness, the Bhutan Foundation is fundamentally aligned with the vision of His Majesty the King, the Royal Government of Bhutan, and Bhutan's emerging needs.

The Bhutan Foundation works in five core areas: conservation of the environment, preservation of culture, equitable development, good governance, and creating greater awareness and understanding of Bhutan in the United States and worldwide. The primary focus of the Foundation, through all its program areas, is on building Bhutanese professional capacity while supporting the work of government and civil society partners. To learn more, visit http://www.bhutanfound.org

Media Contact

Anne Parsons, Word PR + Marketing, 3035484611, [email protected]

SOURCE Teton Science Schools