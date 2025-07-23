TetraSOD joins Caldic's nutrition lineup, supporting innovation in antioxidant and anti-aging formulas

"TetraSOD® is redefining cellular health and opening new possibilities for brands focused on active aging and longevity." — Lisa Rodwin, Director of Nutrition Sales, Caldic North America Post this

"Partnering with Fitoplancton Marino and their breakthrough TetraSOD® product supports our mission to bring science-backed, transformative ingredients to our customers," said Lisa Rodwin, Commercial Director, Nutrition at Caldic North America. "As consumer demand grows for cellular health and anti-aging solutions, we're excited to bring this exceptional ingredient into the North American spotlight and collaborate with forward-thinking brands to unlock its full potential."

Grown in closed, outdoor photobioreactors using patented, sustainable technology in Spain, TetraSOD® is non-GMO, vegan, solvent-free, and backed by a robust portfolio of in vitro and in vivo studies. It has demonstrated powerful upregulation of the body's three essential antioxidant enzymes (SOD, CAT, and GPx), activation of NRF2 and SIRT1 pathways to promote cellular health, and significant improvements in oxidative stress, inflammation markers, endurance, and recovery.

"TetraSOD® represents a new frontier in cellular health and active aging, and Caldic is the ideal partner to introduce this innovation to the North American market," said Enrique Castaño, Sales & Business Development Director at Fitoplancton Marino. "Their reach, technical expertise, and collaborative approach will ensure TetraSOD® reaches the formulators and brands who are shaping the future of nutrition."

TetraSOD® is suitable for a wide range of formulations, including dietary supplements, functional foods and beverages, sports nutrition, healthy aging, skin vitality, and recovery solutions.

To launch this partnership, Caldic and Fitoplancton Marino will be exhibiting at SupplySide West 2025 in Las Vegas, where they will showcase product concepts and provide technical insights on formulation and efficacy.

About Caldic

Caldic North America delivers innovative ingredient solutions and customized services to the food, nutrition, and personal care industries. With a strong technical foundation and customer-centric approach, Caldic connects global partners with market-leading expertise to drive innovation and growth. Learn more by visiting the Caldic website.

About Fitoplancton Marino / TetraSOD®

Fitoplancton Marino is a biotechnology company based in Cádiz, Spain, specializing in high-value microalgae ingredients. Their flagship product, TetraSOD®, is a patented marine superoxide dismutase (SOD) source grown under sustainable conditions and scientifically proven to promote cellular health, antioxidant defense, and metabolic resilience. Learn more at the Fitoplancton Marino and TetraSOD websites.

Media Contact

