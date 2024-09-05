Tetrate Brings Enterprise-Ready Ambient Mode to USAF, Securing Wartime Communications

Tetrate has demonstrated the power of Istio at scale in the most demanding environments. We've learned that there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Post this

Most recently, Tetrate collaborated with NIST to produce SP 800-233: Guidance on the Use of Service Mesh Proxy Models for Cloud-Native Applications, which is now available for public review. This new paper offers guidance on the security implications of alternate service mesh proxy models such as ambient mode (sometimes called "sidecarless" service mesh) that have evolved recently to address performance and resource considerations in certain use cases. Read more about the four service mesh proxy models and their risk implications here.

*Tetrate enhances USAF Platform One with ambient mode*

The complexities of modern warfare heightens the demands for secure, reliable communication that can withstand the rigors of contested environments and sophisticated adversaries. To meet the need for a more resilient communicative framework, USAF selected Tetrate to bring ambient mode into USAF communications networks to drastically reduce communication vulnerability.

With ambient mode, Tetrate enables seamless node-to-node communication that extends operational reach and ensures continuity of command and control, even when conventional networks fail. This is a crucial enhancement that further improves Platform One's underlying infrastructure efficiency, setting a new standard for the USAF and its operations. By running ambient mode alongside a traditional sidecar proxy mesh, the USAF can optimize resource utilization based on security risk profile. Tetrate's implementation of ambient mode is more cost effective and will allow more applications to take advantage of service mesh security and availability.

*Tetrate to integrate OSCAL for continuous compliance*

Tetrate has also been awarded a contract to integrate Open Security Controls Assessment Language (OSCAL), the gold standard in compliance reporting, throughout the Tetrate product suite in use by USAF. OSCAL is an open source assembly language that allows compliance levels to be directly exported into a normalized format that can be consumed across different risk management frameworks (continuous compliance). Tetrate's fortified software delivery solution ensures seamless compatibility with an array of security instruments, Security Event & Information Management (SEIM) platforms, and the Risk Management Framework (RMF) utilities, notably Enterprise Mission Assurance Support Service (eMASS).

The USAF will benefit from streamlined "authorization to operate" (ATO) processes for Platform One and its various mission-critical applications. Real-time, automated updates will replace sporadic manual attestations, giving the USAF an edge over its competitors.

"Tetrate has demonstrated the power of Istio at scale in the most demanding environments," said Varun Talwar, co-founder of Tetrate. "We've learned that there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Depending on the application and environment, USAF will run apps in sidecar mode, ambient mode or just in application libraries depending on the security and availability properties of the application and environment."

About Tetrate

Rooted in open source, Tetrate was founded to solve the application networking and security challenges created by modern computing so enterprises can innovate with speed and safety in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. As applications evolve into collections of decentralized microservices, monitoring and managing the network communications and security among those myriad services becomes challenging. This is why some of the largest financial institutions, governments and other enterprises rely on Tetrate to deliver modern application networking and security. Find out more at http://www.tetrate.io.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,100 new contracts worth more than $4 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: http://www.afwerx.com.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

Media Contact

Cristin Connelly, Tetrate, 4049316752, [email protected], www.tetrate.io

SOURCE Tetrate