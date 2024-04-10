Tetrate is First Vendor in Envoy Gateway Ecosystem to Release an Offering in GA

The availability of Envoy Gateway 1.0 and the release of TEG to GA signals production readiness for this new standard gateway implementation when working in Kubernetes, freeing developers from the limitations of legacy ingress options. Post this

*About the Open Source Envoy Gateway Project*

The Envoy Gateway community released version 1.0 ahead of the KubeCon + CloudNativeCon event in Paris in March, modernizing ingress for everyone using Kubernetes. Version 1.0 brings the enterprise a modern, production-ready alternative to legacy Kubernetes ingress options.

Tetrate engineers have participated with the Envoy community as contributors and maintainers of the Envoy Gateway project, and worked with early TEG customers to help deliver version 1.0 of the open source Envoy Gateway project. Notably, Envoy Gateway also natively supports the new Gateway API, as a replacement for the aging ingress resource. The new Gateway API standard is aware of modern multi-tenant, role-based use cases, is much more expressive than the traditional ingress resource, and is designed from the outset to be extensible in simple and re-usable ways.

*Tetrate Delivers TEG, a Powerful Envoy Gateway Offering*

TEG is a 100% upstream distribution of Envoy Gateway, empowering users with all the features needed to run Envoy Gateway as ingress in production Kubernetes environments, powered by a fully upstream API set for consistency and stability. Scalable, reliable, performant and secure, TEG is designed to meet the requirements of large and mission-critical applications.

"Tetrate is the first to deliver a simple, standardized and powerful Envoy Gateway offering for the enterprise," said Varun Talwar, co-founder of Tetrate. "The availability of Envoy Gateway 1.0 and the release of TEG to GA signals production readiness for this new standard gateway implementation when working in Kubernetes, freeing developers from the limitations of legacy ingress options. Developers can now deploy Envoy Gateway with confidence, and because it's supported by Tetrate they can do so without hesitation."

With TEG, open source Envoy Gateway 1.0 is optimized for:

Application delivery management using the scalable Kubernetes Gateway API

Global rate limiting

Easier installation and bundled dependencies like Redis

Built-in high performance web application firewall

TLS encryption that is Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) 140-2 compliant to protect critical applications

Built-in security capabilities like Oauth2, Basic Authentication, header injection, IP block/allow lists and JWT authentication

Enterprise-level support

A full list of new features can be found https://tetrate.io/tetrate-enterprise-gateway-for-envoy/#features" with "here.

TEG extends Tetrate's product portfolio, which includes Tetrate Istio Subscription, Tetrate Service Express and Tetrate Service Bridge, to help Kubernetes adopters leverage a state-of-the-art ingress controller with open standards as the first step in their modernization journey.

"The work of committed community members in bringing projects to production readiness is key to open source sustainability and to delivering value for end users," said Chris Aniszczyk, chief technology officer at the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "Tetrate has played an instrumental role in making Envoy Gateway production-ready for Kubernetes and the wider ecosystem. We're encouraged about what the future holds for both the project and for Kubernetes users who will deploy it as a modern standard to ingress."

