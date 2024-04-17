Tetrate Launches Open Source 'Authservice' in Collaboration with the US Air Force Platform One Team to Simplify Cloud-Native Authentication

With advanced OpenID Connect integration and seamless Kubernetes support, Authservice delivers authentication for organizations seeking simple, scalable and secure authentication.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tetrate, the company bringing Istio and Envoy to the enterprise, in partnership with the United States Air Force (USAF) Platform One team, has launched Authservice, an open source project that sets a new standard in cloud-native authentication and compliance. With OpenID Connect (OIDC) integration and seamless Kubernetes support, Authservice allows developers to protect APIs and web apps without application code.

Authservice offers scalability and operational simplicity in cloud environments as a drop-in replacement for the existing Istio authservice. Authservice uses Istio mesh sidecars and Kubernetes secrets to provide dynamic, automated support for authentication. Written entirely in Go, Authservice provides a more robust solution with greater developer and operational simplicity, advanced OIDC integration and seamless Kubernetes integration.

"Authservice is a groundbreaking advancement in cloud-native security, and we're delighted to make it available as an open source project," said Branden Wood, federal director at Tetrate. "Our collaboration with the Platform One team to create Authservice reflects our focus on creating scalable and compliant security solutions that meet the highest standards of the Department of Defense."

Platform One is a cloud-based software development platform used by the USAF to build secure and compliant software applications. It provides a common set of tools, processes and security controls for software development across the USAF. Platform One uses Authservice to perform single sign on (SSO), and delivery of the new service is a crucial innovation stemming from Tetrate's technology partnership with the USAF announced in May 2023.

Authservice is now available as a standard part of the Department of Defense software factory and to the broader community at large. Download Authservice, browse the documentation and join the Authservice Slack channel.

Tetrate supports Platform One with application networking and security services via Tetrate Istio Subscription (TIS), a product based on open source Istio service mesh and Envoy proxy, services essential for implementing a Zero Trust security model in highly regulated and mission-critical production environments like FedRAMP.

*Key Benefits of Open Source Authservice*

Authservice is compatible with any standard OIDC Provider as well as other Istio end-user auth features, including Authentication Policy and RBAC.

Authservice improves authentication processes and aligns organizations with critical compliance controls like GDPR, HIPAA, NIST 800-53, NIST 800-207 and FedRAMP. Its robust logging, auditing and access control mechanisms are key for any organization needing to adhere to strict regulatory standards.

As a community-driven open source project, Authservice fosters rapid innovation and security enhancements, offering substantial strategic advantages to users who value enhanced security, operational efficiency and the ability to stay ahead in compliance.

"Authservice is proving to be an essential part of establishing Zero Trust solutions within the U.S. military," said Rob Slaughter, CEO of Defense Unicorns. "It is a foundational technology helping to standardize how identity management, cloud security and compliance are being approached across the industry."

"The successful delivery of this innovative open source option for authentication in Kubernetes is another example of the momentum surrounding Tetrate and by extension the Istio and Envoy projects," said Varun Talwar, co-founder of Tetrate. "In the past year, that momentum translated to a 120% increase in enterprise logos and 3X increase in Tetrate Istio Subscription volume year over year. As users increase their usage of TIS, we are seeing growth in demand for our enterprise management plane, Tetrate Service Bridge, which is fast becoming critical infrastructure in many large financial institutions."

*Tetrate Istio Subscription Complements Authservice*

To deploy and augment Authservice, organizations can leverage TIS, which bolsters Authservice with additional layers of security, advanced traffic management and service mesh capabilities. TIS ensures a seamless, secure and efficient cloud-native environment and offers a comprehensive solution for those seeking to maximize their cloud-native deployments.

Rooted in open source, Tetrate was founded to solve the application networking and security challenges created by modern computing so enterprises can innovate with speed and safety in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. As applications evolve into collections of decentralized microservices, monitoring and managing the network communications and security among those myriad services becomes challenging. This is why some of the largest financial institutions, governments and other enterprises rely on Tetrate to deliver modern application networking and security. Find out more at http://www.tetrate.io.

