Tetrate recognized in Gartner® Research Reports Covering Service Mesh, Zero Trust, FIPS

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetrate, the company bringing Istio and Envoy to the enterprise, is recognized in four recent Gartner research reports covering service mesh and service connectivity layer (SCL), enterprise networking, zero trust and more. Tetrate is listed as a Sample Vendor.

*Gartner Hype Cycle*

Gartner estimates that by 2028 more than 95% of global organizations will be running containerized applications in production. Tetrate was recognized in the "Hype Cycle™ for Enterprise Networking, 2023," where it was named as a Sample Vendor for service connectivity layer in this research that helps infrastructure and operations networking leaders prioritize investment in and optimize adoption of emerging network technologies.

Tetrate also was recognized in the "Gartner Hype Cycle for Zero Trust Networking, 2023," where it was named as a Sample Vendor for service connectivity layer in this research that helps infrastructure and operations leaders with a zero trust strategy for information security choose suitable technologies to pragmatically embed zero trust principles in their networks.

Implementing a zero trust security framework is a best practice to establish a cybersecurity culture. The goal of zero trust is continuous protection across all physical assets in the network, data center, cloud and at the endpoints, as well as networked software, data and the users themselves. Gartner predicts that by 2026 10% of large enterprises (more than $1 billion annual revenue and/or more than 1,000 employees) will have a comprehensive, mature and measurable zero trust program in place, a significant rise from less than 1% this year.

"Zero trust is shaping the architectural approach for many organizations in the wake of government guidance and the constant onslaught and effectiveness of attacks. Zero trust is built upon a foundation of strong and unified identity and is supported by several technologies identified in this Hype Cycle, including the service connectivity layer, zero trust network access (ZTNA) and microsegmentation," says Gartner in the report.

*Gartner Market Guide and CTO Guide*

Tetrate was recognized in two reports designed for technology decision makers driving business transformation through technology innovation. One such report is the "Market Guide for Service Mesh," where Tetrate Service Bridge (TSB) was named as a Representative Vendor.

Another report is "A CTO's Guide to Navigating the Cloud-Native Container Ecosystem." Tetrate was named as a key pure-play service mesh vendor in this research for CTOs developing strategies to accelerate their product delivery in the cloud-native ecosystem with the help of technologies and vendors.

Gartner recognizes in the report that service mesh, included as an SCL technology, brings the benefits of decreased cycle time, increased productivity and operational simplicity to organizations that are building or operating modern distributed applications. Service mesh handles the details of the underlying network infrastructure, abstracting services and connectivity between them. Software is delivered faster and developers can concentrate more on business functionality, and less on networking minutiae.

"We believe Tetrate's mention in these influential research reports is an affirmation of our expertise and innovative contributions to service mesh and zero trust networking, particularly in the realm of service connectivity and security," said David Wang, head of product at Tetrate. "Our team leads organizations on their zero trust journey with an application networking and security platform that's built on open source Istio and Envoy. Tetrate collaborated with the National Institute of Standards (NIST) to establish zero trust guidelines. We also built the industry's first FIPS-compliant Istio distribution."

