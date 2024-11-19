Tetyana Didenko, Miss Worldwide 2024, Introduces Life-Changing Program for Survivors of Violence

Studies reveal that only 7% of how others perceive us comes from words; 93% depends on body language— our gestures, facial expressions, tone, rhythm, and energy. How we present ourselves and the impressions we create are key to unlocking inner strength and building confidence," said Tetyana Didenko. Post this

This program takes an innovative approach to recovery, focusing entirely on the power of non-verbal communication rather than traditional psychological methods. Empowerment Through Body Language provides participants with tools to influence their emotional states, foster resilience, and rebuild self-assurance. This author's methodology underscores the deep connection between physical expression and emotional well-being, offering a fresh perspective on personal transformation.

Tetyana envisions the program being supported by sponsors and benefactors, who can provide it to non-profits and communities as part of recovery and empowerment initiatives.

Tetyana's expertise as a Body Language Expert and Analyst spans working with professionals across industries to enhance leadership, strengthen presence, and achieve business goals through improved non-verbal communication. She also mentors aspiring Body Language Analysts and Life Coaches as they begin their careers. As a certified Executive Coach and member of the International Coaching Federation (ICF), Tetyana combines her professional skills with her Miss Worldwide platform to address vital social issues and empower survivors of violence with tools for rebuilding their lives.

