Teucrium Launches Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF (XXRP) to Provide Amplified Exposure to XRP

"We are thrilled to introduce the Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF as part of our commitment to offering innovative investment vehicles that help meet the growing demand for cryptocurrency exposure," said Sal Gilbertie, CEO of Teucrium. "XRP has established itself as a key player in the digital asset space, and XXRP provides a unique opportunity for investors to capitalize on its potential with a leveraged strategy, all within the familiar structure of an ETF."

The launch of XXRP comes at a time when interest in cryptocurrencies continues to surge, driven by increasing adoption and technological advancements in blockchain networks like the XRP Ledger. With its daily 2x leverage objective, XXRP is tailored for investors who understand the risks and potential rewards associated with leveraged products and are looking to enhance their exposure to XRP's price action over a single trading day.

"Investors are increasingly seeking ways to engage with cryptocurrencies in a regulated, accessible manner," Gilbertie added. "We're proud that we once again have an easy to remember ticker. Double exposure to XRP is as simple as double 'X'-RP."

The Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF is scheduled to begin trading under the ticker XXRP starting April 8, 2025. Investors are encouraged to consult with financial advisors and review the fund's prospectus for detailed information on risks, fees, and investment objectives before investing.

For more information about the Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF, visit www.teucrium.com/etfs/xxrp

About Teucrium Trading LLC

Teucrium is a provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that focuses on offering investment products primarily in the agriculture and commodities sectors. The company also provides White-Label ETF services, allowing partners to create customized ETF products. For more information, visit www.Teucrium.com.

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. The prospectus and, if available, the summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Fund. You may obtain a prospectus and, if available, a summary prospectus by downloading the prospectus or by calling 720-651-8092 or visiting www.teucrium.com/etfs/xxrp.

Please read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Important Disclosures and Risks:

The Fund is a recently organized investment company with a limited operating history. As a result, prospective investors have a limited track record or history on which to base their investment decision.

The Fund carries distinct risks, using leverage that makes it riskier than similarly benchmarked funds without leverage. It may not be suitable for all investors and should only be considered by knowledgeable investors who understand the consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2x) investment results, including the impact of compounding on Fund performance. Designed for short-term trading, the Fund requires active, frequent (even daily) management and is unsuitable for investors who do not actively monitor and manage their portfolio. Investors could potentially lose the full principal value of their investment in a single day.

For periods longer than a single day, the Fund's returns will be based on daily returns compounded over time, likely differing in amount and possibly even direction, from the Fund's stated multiple (2x) times the return of daily changes in the price of XRP for the same period. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if XRP's performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the price of XRP increases.

The Fund's goal is not to achieve its stated objective over periods longer than a single day. Compounded daily rebalancing can lead to returns that differ from twice the price performance of XRP for the same period. The Fund will lose money if the price performance of XRP is flat over time, and the Fund can lose money regardless of the performance of the price of XRP due to daily rebalancing, the volatility of the price of XRP, compounding of each day's return, and other factors. There is no guarantee that the Fund will meet its stated objective.

XRP and XRP-related investments are relatively new investments. They are subject to unique and substantial risks and historically have been subject to significant price volatility. The value of an investment in the Fund could decline significantly and without warning, including to zero. You should be prepared for the possibility of losing your entire investment. The performance of XRP-related investments, and therefore the performance of the Fund, may differ significantly from the performance of XRP. There is no assurance that usage of XRP will continue to grow over the long-term.

XRP Risk: Crypto assets, such as XRP, operate without central authority or banks and are not backed by any government. Crypto assets are often referred to as a "virtual asset" or "digital asset," and operate as a decentralized, peer-to- peer financial trading platform and value storage that is used like money. A crypto asset is also not a legal tender. Investments linked to XRP can be highly volatile compared to investments in traditional securities and the Funds may experience sudden and large losses. The markets for XRP and XRP-related investments may become illiquid. These markets may fluctuate widely based on a variety of factors. An investor should be prepared to lose the full principal value of their investment suddenly and without warning. A number of factors affect the price and market for XRP such as new technology and supply and demand for XRP.

XRP Exposure Risk: The Fund seeks to have significant exposure to XRP. As a result, the Fund's performance may be disproportionately and significantly impacted by performance of XRP or events materially affecting the XRP ecosystem. The Fund's exposure to XRP makes it more susceptible to any single occurrence affecting XRP or XRP-related investments, and may subject the Fund to greater market risk than more diversified funds.

Active Management Risk: The Fund is actively managed and may not meet its investment objective based on the Adviser's success or failure to implement strategies for the Fund. The Fund invests in complex instruments such as swap agreements and futures contracts. Such instruments may create enhanced risks for the Fund and the Adviser's ability to control the Fund's level of risk will depend on the Adviser's skill in managing such instruments. In addition, the Adviser's evaluations and assumptions regarding investments, interest rates, inflation, and other factors may not successfully achieve the Fund's investment objective given actual market conditions.

Leverage Risk: The Fund seeks to achieve and maintain the exposure to the price of XRP by using leverage. Therefore, the Fund is subject to leverage risk. Leverage may cause the Fund to be more volatile because it may exaggerate the effect of any increase or decrease in the value of the Fund's portfolio securities. Swaps and futures trading involves a degree of leverage and as a result, a relatively small price movement in the reference asset may result in immediate and substantial losses in the Fund.

Derivatives and Swap Agreements Risks: The derivatives used by the Fund may give rise to a form of leverage. Leverage magnifies the potential for gain and may result in greater losses, which in some cases may cause the Fund to liquidate other portfolio investments at inopportune times (e.g., at a loss to comply with limits on leverage imposed by the 1940 Act or when the Adviser otherwise would have preferred to hold the investment) or to meet redemption requests. Risks associated with the use of swap agreements are different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions, due in part to the fact they could be considered illiquid and many swaps trade on the OTC market.

Liquidity Risk: Liquidity risk exists when particular investments are difficult to purchase or sell. This can reduce the Fund's returns because the Fund may be unable to transact at advantageous times or prices.

Non-Diversification Risk: XXRP is a "non-diversified" investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular security than a diversified fund.

Commodity Pool Regulatory Risk: The Fund's investment exposure to commodity futures and swaps will cause it to be deemed a commodity pool, regulated under the Commodity Exchange Act ("CEA") and CFTC rules.

Volatility Risk: The value of certain of the Fund's investments, including swaps and futures, is subject to market risk. Market risk is the risk that the value of the investments to which the Fund is exposed will fall, which could occur due to general market or economic conditions or other factors. ETF Risks: An investment in the Fund involves risk, including possible loss of principal. ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value (NAV), and are not individually redeemable directly with the ETF. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. ETFs are subject to specific risks, depending on the nature of the underlying strategy of the Fund. These risks could include: Cash Transaction Risk, Clearing Broker Risk, Collateral Securities Risk, Counterparty Risk, Cybersecurity Risk, Daily Correlation/Tracking Risk, Early Close/Trading Halt Risk, Effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk. High Portfolio Turnover Risk, Intra- Day Investment Risk, Market Risk, Reverse Repurchase Agreements Risk, Swap Capacity Risk, Subsidiary Investment Risk, Tax Risk, Valuation Risk, Whipsaw Markets Risk, XRP-Related Company Risk, and XRP Related Investments Tax Risk. For a complete description of the Fund's principal investment risks, please refer to the prospectus.

Shares of the Funds Are Not FDIC Insured, May Lose Value, and Have No Bank Guarantee.

This material is not an offer or solicitation of any kind to buy or sell any securities outside of the United States of America.

Teucrium Investment Advisors, LLC is an investment adviser in Burlington, Vermont and is a wholly owned limited liability company of Teucrium Trading, LLC. Teucrium Investment Advisors, LLC is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration of an investment adviser does not imply any specific level of skill or training and does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission. Teucrium Investment Advisors, LLC only transacts business in states in which it is properly registered or is excluded or exempted from registration.

Please note, the information provided here is for informational purposes only and investors should determine for themselves whether a particular service or product is suitable for their investment needs. Please refer to the disclosure and offering documents for further information concerning specific products or services.

Nothing provided here constitutes tax advice. Individuals should seek the advice of their own tax advisor for specific information regarding tax consequences of investments. Investments in securities entail risk and are not suitable for all investors. Nothing herein constitutes or should be construed as an offering of securities or a recommendation to purchase or sell securities. Such an offering may be made at the time an offeree receives an offering document which contains important information (including investment objectives, risk factors, fees, tax implications, and other relevant information).

PINE Distributors LLC is the distributor for the Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF. Teucrium Investment Advisors, LLC, wholly owned by Teucrium Trading, LLC, serves as the investment adviser of the Teucrium ETFs. PINE Distributors LLC is not affiliated with Teucrium Trading, LLC and Teucrium Investment Advisors, LLC.

