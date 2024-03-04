Tevra Brands to Showcase New Pet Wellness and Behavioral Health Products at Booth #5464 During Global Pet Expo, March 20 - 22

"We empower pet owners with solutions that work, take pride in developing groundbreaking products and delivery systems that go beyond traditional methods, and look forward to launching our latest innovations at Global Pet Expo." Post this

TWIST + LICK Well Gels

TWIST + LICK (T+L) Well Gels are the latest innovation from Tevra Brands, following on the success of the brand's TWIST + LICK Dental Gel, a brush-free, hassle-free, no-mess solution for pet owners to take care of their pet's dental care needs.

Just like the T+L Dental Gel, pet owners just twist the applicator to the desired amount of T+L Well Gel and their dog will easily lick the tasty and effective gel. T+L Well Gels feature ProLong technology, a proprietary development by Tevra Brands, which allows the supplement to work quickly (15 minutes as opposed to hours) and provide continual release for 24 hours, facilitating long lasting benefits and maximized absorption that is not destroyed by digestion.

Five new T+L Well Gels address specific canine needs including:

Calming - with P.E.T. pheromone ingredients including Valerian root, chamomile, L-tryptophan and more.

Digestive - to assist healthy gut function and immune system improvement with green lipped mussel, EPICORE (postbiotic), bacillus coagulans (probiotic) and more.

Hip + Joint – to promote healthy joints, support flexibility and mobility and promote healthy cartilage and ligaments with glucosamine, sacha ichi oil, flaxseed, chondroitin sulfate and more.

Skin + Coat – to support healthy skin and coat and help stop shedding with omega 3, 6 and 9 fatty acids, vitamin E, biotin and more.

8 in 1 Multi – the advanced multi-wellness blend to help support healthy skin, strengthen hips and joints, promote good digestion, and improve immune support. This blend helps promote heart and brain health and helps to improve a dog's overall energy and performance.

TWIST + LICK SimPill

The new TWIST + LICK SimPill Gel product is the answer for pet parents frustrated with administering pills to petulant dogs. Pet parents simply place a pill on the TWIST + LICK applicator and it forms an unbreakable bond until the dog ingests the pill. Mark Levin, a leading food scientist, invented SimPill to appeal to and accommodate all sizes of pills and all sizes of dogs. It is the solution for wasted pills.

"Tevra Brands stands at the forefront of addressing pet behavior issues by offering cutting-edge technology that leverage the power of patented and proprietary pheromones," added Stichler. "Our commitment to understanding and targeting a pet's natural instincts ensures that our products provide unparalleled results, alleviating the challenges faced by pet owners and enhancing the overall well-being of their beloved companions."

Harmony Pet Calming Products

Research shows that 75% of dogs are stressed. By harnessing research and development and expert veterinary science, Harmony Pet introduces a full line of calming products specially formulated for dogs and cats. Offering formulations that employ either correction pheromones to stop negative behaviors or calming pheromones, to reduce stress-related behaviors, the Tevra Brands/Harmony Pet products importantly can be easily transported to deliver results for pet families on the go.

Without having to be plugged in, this new line of Harmony Pet products is revolutionizing the way pet parents can provide stress-relieving pheromones on the go. New Harmony Pet calming offerings include pet collars; diffusers including litter box solutions; chews; and sprays.

Veterinary Expertise

To develop solutions for pet problems like anxiety, pill swallowing, administering medication and more, Tevra Brands partners with scientists and researchers including John J. McGlone, Ph.D. who heads the Laboratory of Animal Behavior, Physiology and Welfare at Texas Tech University. He has taught for 40 years at the University and is among the top 2% of scientists worldwide, maintaining an active research schedule.

Larry Nouvel is a chemist and biologist with more than 30 years of experience. He has developed more than 50 animal health products, holds several patents with others pending, and has been president of several, leading animal health companies.

Acknowledged as a Leader in the Pet Industry

"Tevra Brands provides pet owners innovative, health/wellness and behavioral solutions at affordable prices," said Petrendologist Charlotte Reed, who is sought after for her insight into pet trends and consumer behavior. "In these difficult economic times, many Americans are battling increasing prices including rising veterinary, pet food and pet supply costs. As a result, many pet owners are struggling to keep their beloved, four-legged family members in their homes. Tevra Brands and their products help pet owners keep their fur-kids at home for the love, companionship and support they all cherish."

Visit booth #5464 at Global Pet Expo to see the entire line of T+L Well Gels, the new T+L SimPill and the Harmony product lines.

About Tevra Brands

Based in Omaha, Neb., Tevra Brands and its partner companies, Tevrapet and Vetality, have been offering exceptional pet products since 2016. Whether advancing proven solutions or breaking new ground with better technologies, Tevra Brands remains focused on creating safe, effective and innovative features that matter for all pets with affordable and dependable products. For more information, visit http://www.tevrabrands.com.

