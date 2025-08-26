Texan Roofing Inc. | Announces | GAF Golden Pledge® Enhanced Warranties

By offering GAF's Golden Pledge Enhanced Warranties, we're giving Houston homeowners the strongest combination we know; factory-backed coverage from GAF and installation from a team that's been Master Elite for over a decade. Post this

What this means for homeowners

Stronger protection: Golden Pledge Enhanced Warranties combine long-term material coverage with workmanship coverage backed by GAF on qualifying systems.

Available through top contractors: This warranty tier is offered exclusively by GAF Master Elite® contractors, reflecting rigorous training and quality standards.

Simple, guided process: Texan Roofing Inc. handles warranty registration and explains terms in plain language so homeowners know what's covered.

Transfer options: Certain coverage may be transferable under GAF's program rules, helping protect home value when selling.

"Homeowners want a roof they can trust and a warranty that truly stands behind it," said a Texan Roofing Inc. spokesperson. "By adding the Golden Pledge option, our customers get premium coverage from GAF plus our proven installation, an easy decision when you're investing in your home."

To see how the warranty works, watch GAF's short explainer video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y-wCyiR3kJ8. Learn more about GAF residential roofing at https://www.gaf.com/en-us/residential.

About Texan Roofing Inc.

Texan Roofing Inc. is a family-owned roofing company serving Houston and surrounding communities with residential and commercial roof replacement, repair, and storm-readiness services. The company has maintained GAF Master Elite® status for more than 10 years, reflecting consistent quality and customer care. Request an estimate at https://texanroofinginc.com/ or call (281) 391-9600.

Coverage terms, eligibility, and registration requirements are determined by GAF. Refer to GAF's official warranty documents for complete details.

