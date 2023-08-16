Texas A&M-Commerce Athletics Signs with Taymar Sales U. to Handle Sponsorship and Multimedia Sales

Taymar Sales U. and Texas A&M University-Commerce have signed a multiyear agreement for the firm to handle sponsorship and multimedia sales along with outbound ticket sales and operations for Lion Athletics.

COMMERCE, Texas, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Taymar Sales U. and Texas A&M University-Commerce have signed a multiyear agreement for the firm to handle sponsorship and multimedia sales along with outbound ticket sales and operations for Lion Athletics.

"Championship aspirations require championship resources, and as we explored ways to elevate our sponsorship and multimedia initiatives it became clear that Taymar was the ideal partner for A&M-Commerce," said A&M-Commerce Director of Athletics Jim Curry. "Mark Dyer and his team bring decades of industry-leading experience, along with a unique partnership framework, personal touch, and growth mindset that align with our institutional profile and mission. This partnership with Taymar will undoubtedly position us to leverage our unique location in DFW and Northeast Texas, maximize opportunities to grow resources, and enhance the A&M-Commerce brand."

A&M-Commerce is the first school to engage Taymar Sales U. for the combination of sponsorship and multimedia sales since Taymar announced the new sponsorship/multimedia business unit on July 26. Taymar will also handle outbound ticket sales and operations.

"A&M-Commerce is a university on the move academically and athletically and they went out and got the perfect fit in Jim Curry to lead athletics in the step up to the Southland Conference," said Taymar Founder/CEO Mark Dyer. "We're appreciative that Jim and his team have placed trust in us and our new business unit."

Jon Cole, who was recently hired as Taymar corporate vice president for sponsorship and multimedia sales, will hire the director and oversee setting up the program with Lion Athletics.

"From the start, our goal at Taymar Sales U. has been to better serve college athletics departments by providing more solutions and transparency across all areas of revenue generation," said Taymar President Joe Rickert. "Jim Curry and his forward-thinking team at A&M-Commerce are the perfect match for us as we launch our new business unit in sponsorship and multimedia, led by industry veteran Jon Cole."

About Taymar Sales U.

Taymar Sales U. is a North Carolina based college sports marketing company focused on driving new revenue for athletic departments and organizations that own and operate college sporting events. Taymar Sales U. was founded on the belief that organizations want senior-level counsel and more personalized service to help drive new revenue growth. Current clients include University of Kentucky, Louisiana State University, Georgia Southern University, The Citadel, Robert Morris University, Northern Illinois University, Old Dominion University, University of Connecticut, Samford University, University of Akron, University of North Alabama, Michigan State University, DePaul University, Furman University, Jacksonville State University, Wichita State University, Queen City Soccer Club, North Dakota Athletics, the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and Texas A&M University-Commerce.

