Texas A&M Health Adopts Genomic Decision Support for Clinical Care

When patients are tested their results are uploaded into the ActX platform, and become actionable within the eClinicalWorks EHR. When a physician prescribes a medication, an automatic background check against the patient's genetics occurs, and the physician is alerted if drug efficacy, risk of side effects, or dosing are affected by the patient's genetics. A genomic profile for each patient is now included as part of the patient chart.

"Texas A&M Health is excited to launch this partnership as we continue to expand our clinical offerings in support of our precision medicine initiative and expansion of our interprofessional pharmacogenomics clinic efforts within Texas A&M Health" said Ken Ramos, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Vice President of Health Sciences at the Texas A&M Health Science Center, Executive Director of the Institute of Biosciences and Technology and Director of the Texas A&M Regional Center for Excellence in Cancer Research.

"We are excited to partner with Texas A&M Health as they bring a precision medicine approach into their system. Thanks to the power of pharmacogenomics and the seamless integration with eClinicalWorks EHR, we believe that their patients and clinicians will substantially benefit and see better health outcomes as a result" said Andrew Ury, M.D., CEO of ActX".

About ActX

ActX helps physicians make better decisions about medical treatment, using patients' genetic information. ActX uses its GenoACT℠ clinical decision support program to analyze a patient's genetic information and alert physicians in real time through their existing workflow tools about drug-genome interactions, actionable hereditary risks and carrier status. For more information, visit http://www.actx.com, email info(at)actx(dot)com or call (888) 998-2289.

About Texas A&M Health

Founded by the Morrill Act of 1862, Texas A&M University was created to serve. Today, we lead the way for health care in the 21st century by honoring our land-grant roots and keeping service at the core of our mission.

Media Contact

Joe Sichel, ActX, 1 888-998-2289, [email protected], www.actx.com

