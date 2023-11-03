Texas A&M University-San Antonio and EduNav Partnership Embraces Role of Technology in Next-Level Student Success

"We are passionate about the ability of technology to change people's lives," said Andrew Brown, CEO of EduNav. Post this

Adapting to the college ecosystem can be a daunting process, especially for arriving freshmen who must navigate campus life in addition to arranging schedules, monitoring requirements for their majors and maintaining progress toward their degrees. While certain tools and course plans are currently in place to enhance the student journey, the work of creating, modifying and monitoring those plans is typically left to academic advisors and the students themselves.

By incorporating portions of EduNav's award-winning completion platforms, however, A&M-San Antonio is embracing revolutionary technology that allows strategic planning to be done automatically for students.

"EduNav Summit will be key to helping our current students finish," said Dr. Mohamed Abdelrahman, Texas A&M-San Antonio's Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. "For our students who left the university without finishing, we believe Summit will help them find the best and most efficient pathway to return and graduate."

A&M-San Antonio signed a three-year subscription to EduNav's Summit™ application, part of the edtech company's Campus suite of solutions. This application allows the university to identify students who have already met degree/credential requirements, even if it's not their declared major, and the degrees/credentials each student is closest to completing.

"We are passionate about the ability of technology to change people's lives," said Andrew Brown, CEO of EduNav. "With this collaboration, the leaders at Texas A&M University-San Antonio are confirming their commitment to address the main obstacles to student success head-on. Our Summit application will help uncover students who may already be eligible for degrees and aid those struggling to find shorter paths to graduation."

The Summit application answers a school's most critical completion questions, like which students have already met the requirements for a degree or credential, even if it is not their declared goal? Or how close are students to completing any program declared or not?

"With EduNav, the job of ensuring students are on track will move from their backpacks to the cloud," Brown said. "We're particularly encouraged that EduNav helps level the playing field for students, addressing past inequities that disproportionately impact at-risk student populations."

A&M-San Antonio is the third Texas A&M campus to partner with EduNav, joining Texas A&M-Kingsville and Tarleton State University. Advisors at the university are excited to start utilizing Summit's technology to help chart successful graduation paths for their students.

About EduNav

EduNav is a leading edtech company committed to revolutionizing academic planning and student success. It's the only cross-institutional audit system and the first company to aggregate student academic history and degree requirement data from multiple SIS and degree audit systems. The innovative, data-driven platform empowers educational institutions and their students by streamlining course scheduling, optimizing graduation pathways and fostering collaboration between academic advisors and students. EduNav ensures a personalized and efficient educational journey for every user. For more information, visit http://www.edunav.com.

About Texas A&M University-San Antonio

Established as a stand-alone university in 2009, Texas A&M University-San Antonio is a comprehensive four-year public university that reflects the culturally diverse, heritage-rich community it serves. Situated on nearly 700 acres in South San Antonio, the university offers 37 undergraduate degrees and 19 graduate degrees to more than 7,800 students. A&M-San Antonio is home to the Henry G. Cisneros Institute for Emerging Leaders and the Cyber Engineering Technology/Cyber Security Research Center. The university holds the Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) designation and is one of only 30 higher education institutions in the U.S. to have received the Seal of Excelencia certification from Excelencia in Education for its support of Latino student success. More than 77% of A&M-SA students identify as Hispanic, and approximately 72% are the first in their family to attend college. A&M-San Antonio is a military-embracing institution; in 2020, Military Times ranked the university No. 35 in the nation for "Best for Vets: Colleges." Visit tamusa.edu for more information.

Media Contact

