Texas A&M's Mario Craver Makes a Splash on the National Stage Starting off with an Explosive Season

Mario continues to prove why he's the Nation's top Wide Receiver. Being named AP Player of the Week is just the beginning of what will be an extraordinary season and career.", says his Agent, Darren Jamal Wilson, Founder and Partner, TBA College Sports Agency. Post this

Craver, who in 2024 posted 17 catches for 368 yards and three touchdowns with Mississippi State, averaging a staggering 21.6 yards per reception, was acquired by Texas A&M during the offseason via the transfer portal.

In his Aggies debut against UTSA, he erupted for eight receptions, 122 yards, and two touchdowns, setting new personal highs. Craver also showed off his big‑play ability, turning short passes into explosive gains, with 98 yards after catch in that game alone.

Speed, Separation & the Vertical Threat

What sets Craver apart and drew Texas A&M to him is not just his statistics but his rare blend of straight‑line speed, route‑running precision, and ability to stretch the field. Head Coach Mike Elko has been clear: Craver brings something they desperately needed, the vertical takeoff that can force safeties to cheat up and open up the rest of the offense.

"With Mario, he was a kid who had exceptional speed. We saw it firsthand when we played Mississippi State," Elko said. "You could feel his speed on the field. That was something that we really desperately wanted to go out and add." He also praised him in spring practices, calling him "the toughest kid some of our guys played against last year." (https://www.si.com/college/tamu/football/mike-elko-reveals-what-texas-am-desperately-needs-from-wr-mario-craver.)

Leadership, Full‑Circle Moment, and Team Synergy

Craver himself says that going from Mississippi State to Texas A&M has been more than a change of uniform, it's been a moment to embrace his role, the opportunity, and deliver. "'Scoring that first touchdown was definitely a full-circle moment for me,'" he reflected after had a plan for me, and … that was my job."

Offensive chemistry is developing fast. Quarterback Marcel Reed was efficient, sharp, and confident, benefiting from Craver's presence alongside fellow receiver KC Concepcion, who also made significant contributions in Week 1. By Week 3, he was named the AP's Player of the Week. Teammates like Ashton Bethel‑Roman, Terry Bussey, Izaiah Williams, and others have also been identified as integral parts of this deeper, more explosive receiving corps."Mario continues to prove why he's the Nation's top Wide Receiver. Being named AP Player of the Week is just the beginning of what will be an extraordinary season and career.", says his Agent, Darren Jamal Wilson, Founder and Partner, TBA College Sports Agency.

Looking Ahead

Texas A&M enters the rest of its season with a refreshed and retooled offense. The departures of last year's primary receivers have opened space for Craver, Concepcion, and younger players to step up. As the Aggies aim to shift from a middling passing attack (13th in the SEC last season) to one that demands defensive respect, Craver's role is pivotal.

Craver's early statistics bear this out: through play in 2025 he's leading the nation in Receiving Yards, 443 yards; 20 receptions, and 4 touchdowns, making him tied 2nd in receiving Touchdowns.

With head coach and fans alike believing this could be the breakout season for Texas A&M's receiving corps, Mario Craver is already delivering on expectations, but he's one separated route and contested catch at a time.

A team that believes in him:

Coach Mike Elko : "We have a lot of confidence in those guys (the receivers). Ashton (Bethel‑Roman) and Terry (Bussey) , too. Izaiah Williams keeps coming. We feel that the group is in a better position than when we got here. It was good to see those guys go out there and do what they did."

: "We have a lot of confidence in those guys (the receivers). Ashton (Bethel‑Roman) and , too. keeps coming. We feel that the group is in a better position than when we got here. It was good to see those guys go out there and do what they did." QB Marcel Reed : "They showed that … when they get the ball, they are slippery."

: "They showed that … when they get the ball, they are slippery." Mario Craver : "Scoring that first touchdown was definitely a full‑circle moment for me."

Mario Craver's rise from a promising freshman to a cornerstone of a reimagined A&M offense is a story still being written, but after just a few games, it's clear he's setting new pages ablaze.

Media Contact

Cammie Johnson, Cammie Johnson Public Relations, 1 5622809021, [email protected], https://www.cammiejohnsonpr.com/

Darren Jamal Wilson, TBACFB, 1 610.802.1280, [email protected], https://tbacfb.com/

SOURCE Texas A&M