Texas and Florida Top Chief Executive Magazine's 2025 Poll of Best and Worst States for Business

Texas and Florida top Chief Executive magazine's 2025 poll of the Best and Worst States for Business, as CEOs increasingly favor states offering a pro-business climate, skilled talent, and quality of life—marking a shift in what matters most to corporate leaders today.
BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chief Executive magazine's annual list of the Best and Worst States for Business has once again ranked Texas and Florida as the best states for business, with Texas maintaining its No. 1 position on the list from last year. The ranking, released in the Spring issue of Chief Executive, is based on a survey of more than 650 CEOs across the country who were asked to rate states based on their opinion of how easy it was to do business in that state versus others.
While Texas and Florida remain perennial favorites, the rest of the 2025 rankings reflect a broader shift now taking place across corporate America. Increasingly untethered from traditional, big-city economic centers, companies are gravitating more and more toward states that offer that trifecta of business friendliness, workforce readiness and a better, less expensive quality of life.
States that have found that secret sauce are moving up toward the top of the list. Georgia and Utah are examples, both inching up two spots to No. 5 and No. 7, respectively. Virginia climbed three spots to break into the top 10 for the first time, its success at least partly owed to an intentional, broader geographic approach to high-tech growth beyond the already-bustling northern corridor near Washington, D.C.
Arizona sank six spots to No. 10, though its recent challenges may be due in part to its success—increases in both population and investments may leave infrastructure lagging behind. Tennessee, Indiana and Nevada managed to secure their top 10 rankings from last year, at No. 3, No. 6 and No. 8 respectively, while North Carolina moved up one spot to take No. 4.
The bottom three states—Illinois, New York and California—remain unchanged from last year's rankings, with higher tax and regulatory burdens, and talent being increasingly drawn to cities with lower costs of living.
"This year's rankings reflect a clear shift in what CEOs value most—access to skilled talent, regulatory stability and infrastructure that supports innovation. States that are proactively investing in workforce development and embracing forward-thinking policies are the ones rising to the top," said Chris Chalk, publisher, Chief Executive magazine. "The competition among states has never been fiercer, and the message from CEOs is clear: Adaptability and long-term vision are the new benchmarks for business success."
The Top 10 States for 2025:
- Texas
- Florida
- Tennessee
- North Carolina
- Georgia
- Indiana
- Utah
- Nevada
- Virginia
- Arizona
The Bottom three States for 2025:
48. Illinois
49. New York
50. California
Biggest Gain, 2024-25:
Iowa, + 9 to 14th place
Wisconsin, + 9 to 21st place
Biggest Loss, 2024-25:
Delaware, - 10 to 25th place
Enhanced Coverage online: https://chiefexecutive.net/best-worst-states-business/
