Texas and Florida Top Chief Executive Magazine's 2025 Poll of Best and Worst States for Business

States that have found that secret sauce are moving up toward the top of the list. Georgia and Utah are examples, both inching up two spots to No. 5 and No. 7, respectively. Virginia climbed three spots to break into the top 10 for the first time, its success at least partly owed to an intentional, broader geographic approach to high-tech growth beyond the already-bustling northern corridor near Washington, D.C.

Arizona sank six spots to No. 10, though its recent challenges may be due in part to its success—increases in both population and investments may leave infrastructure lagging behind. Tennessee, Indiana and Nevada managed to secure their top 10 rankings from last year, at No. 3, No. 6 and No. 8 respectively, while North Carolina moved up one spot to take No. 4.

The bottom three states—Illinois, New York and California—remain unchanged from last year's rankings, with higher tax and regulatory burdens, and talent being increasingly drawn to cities with lower costs of living.

"This year's rankings reflect a clear shift in what CEOs value most—access to skilled talent, regulatory stability and infrastructure that supports innovation. States that are proactively investing in workforce development and embracing forward-thinking policies are the ones rising to the top," said Chris Chalk, publisher, Chief Executive magazine. "The competition among states has never been fiercer, and the message from CEOs is clear: Adaptability and long-term vision are the new benchmarks for business success."

The Top 10 States for 2025:

Texas Florida Tennessee North Carolina Georgia Indiana Utah Nevada Virginia Arizona

The Bottom three States for 2025:

48. Illinois

49. New York

50. California

Biggest Gain, 2024-25:

Iowa, + 9 to 14th place

Wisconsin, + 9 to 21st place

Biggest Loss, 2024-25:

Delaware, - 10 to 25th place

Enhanced Coverage online: https://chiefexecutive.net/best-worst-states-business/

