Texas and Florida Top Chief Executive Magazine's 2026 SURVEY of Best and Worst States for Business

Texas and Florida top Chief Executive magazine's 2026 Best & Worst States for Business ranking, as South Carolina and Ohio post the biggest gains among major states in a year marked by significant churn throughout the list.
BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chief Executive magazine's annual Best & Worst States for Business ranking has once again placed Texas at No. 1 and Florida at No. 2, with Tennessee, North Carolina and Georgia rounding out the top five. The ranking, released in the Spring 2026 issue of Chief Executive, is based on a survey of more than 650 CEOs, presidents and business owners across the country, with representation from every U.S. state.
Below the top five, the movement was significant. South Carolina jumped seven spots to No. 6, powered by years of investment in power infrastructure, workforce development and site readiness that has attracted major commitments—including a $9 billion pledge from Google through 2027. Ohio climbed five places to No. 7, becoming the highest-ranked Midwestern state, driven by targeted economic development and a sustained focus on upskilling workers already in the workforce.
"The states focusing on the fundamentals—talent, infrastructure, tax and regulatory climate—are the ones that will continue to do well," said Larry Gigerich, executive managing director of site selection consultancy Ginovus.
In the middle of the pack, Wyoming, Wisconsin and Missouri each climbed four spots, and Pennsylvania rose five places to No. 26. Arizona rebounded two spots to No. 8 after slipping in last year's rankings. At the bottom, California remains No. 50, New York No. 49 and Illinois No. 48—a trio that has occupied the cellar of this ranking for years.
"In a year of unprecedented economic uncertainty, the states winning the competition for business investment are the ones that made the unglamorous investments—in power, in workforce, in ready sites—long before the deals arrived. The 2026 rankings make clear that execution beats promotion, every time," said Chris Chalk, publisher, Chief Executive magazine.
The Top 10 States for 2026:
- Texas
- Florida
- Tennessee
- North Carolina
- Georgia
- South Carolina
- Ohio
- Arizona
- Indiana
- Virginia
The Bottom Three States for 2026:
48. Illinois
49. New York
50. California
Biggest Gain, 2025–26:
South Carolina, +7 to No. 6
Ohio, +5 to No. 7
Biggest Loss, 2025–26:
Louisiana, -13 to No. 40
Michigan, -7 to No. 24
Top 3 by Region:
Southeast: Florida (No. 2), Tennessee (No. 3), North Carolina (No. 4)
Midwest: Ohio (No. 7), Indiana (No. 9), Wisconsin (No. 17)
West/Southwest: Texas (No. 1), Arizona (No. 8), Utah (No. 11)
Northeast & Mid-Atlantic: Virginia (No. 10), New Hampshire (No. 22), Pennsylvania (No. 26)
Enhanced coverage online: chiefexecutive.net/best-worst-states-business/
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Media Contact
Dan Bigman, Chief Executive Group, 1 2038894980, [email protected], chiefexecutive.net
SOURCE Chief Executive Group
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