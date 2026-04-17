Texas and Florida Top Chief Executive Magazine's 2026 SURVEY of Best and Worst States for Business

"The states winning the competition for business investment are the ones that made the unglamorous investments—in power, in workforce, in ready sites—long before the deals arrived. The 2026 rankings make clear that execution beats promotion, every time," said Chris Chalk, publisher, Chief Executive. Post this

"The states focusing on the fundamentals—talent, infrastructure, tax and regulatory climate—are the ones that will continue to do well," said Larry Gigerich, executive managing director of site selection consultancy Ginovus.

In the middle of the pack, Wyoming, Wisconsin and Missouri each climbed four spots, and Pennsylvania rose five places to No. 26. Arizona rebounded two spots to No. 8 after slipping in last year's rankings. At the bottom, California remains No. 50, New York No. 49 and Illinois No. 48—a trio that has occupied the cellar of this ranking for years.

"In a year of unprecedented economic uncertainty, the states winning the competition for business investment are the ones that made the unglamorous investments—in power, in workforce, in ready sites—long before the deals arrived. The 2026 rankings make clear that execution beats promotion, every time," said Chris Chalk, publisher, Chief Executive magazine.

The Top 10 States for 2026:

Texas Florida Tennessee North Carolina Georgia South Carolina Ohio Arizona Indiana Virginia

The Bottom Three States for 2026:

48. Illinois

49. New York

50. California

Biggest Gain, 2025–26:

South Carolina, +7 to No. 6

Ohio, +5 to No. 7

Biggest Loss, 2025–26:

Louisiana, -13 to No. 40

Michigan, -7 to No. 24

Top 3 by Region:

Southeast: Florida (No. 2), Tennessee (No. 3), North Carolina (No. 4)

Midwest: Ohio (No. 7), Indiana (No. 9), Wisconsin (No. 17)

West/Southwest: Texas (No. 1), Arizona (No. 8), Utah (No. 11)

Northeast & Mid-Atlantic: Virginia (No. 10), New Hampshire (No. 22), Pennsylvania (No. 26)

Enhanced coverage online: chiefexecutive.net/best-worst-states-business/

About Chief Executive/Chief Executive Group:

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Media Contact

Dan Bigman, Chief Executive Group, 1 2038894980, [email protected], chiefexecutive.net

SOURCE Chief Executive Group