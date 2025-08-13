Texas Area Telecom Earns Spot on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This achievement marks a milestone for Texas Area Telecom, celebrating more than 12 years of delivering results in one of the fastest-growing industries in the country. The broadband sector plays a vital role in bridging the digital divide, and Texas Area Telecom understands the importance of connection and accessibility for communities nationwide. Over the last three years, the company has experienced significant growth while navigating a space dominated by some of the largest publicly traded companies in broadband and infrastructure.

"This marks a significant moment in our journey," said Tate Stricklin, CEO of Texas Area Telecom. "After over 12 years in a fast-changing, competitive industry, this shows that our hands-on approach and commitment to excellence really pay off. We started from the ground up, and making the Inc. 5000 this year proves we're on the right track."

Headquartered in Austin, Texas Area Telecom delivers its specialized services nationwide, including PE permitting, field engineering, integrated fiber planning, traffic control, turnkey project management, civil inspection, and coordination — helping clients deploy reliable broadband and infrastructure solutions with confidence.

"This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional expansion while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "They didn't just weather the storm — they grew through it."

The Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala will take place October 22–24 in Phoenix, honoring all honorees. The top 500 companies will also be featured in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

For the full list of 2025 honorees, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

