Texas-based Gentiva Personal Care Selects HHAeXchange Enterprise Platform to Support its Homecare Agencies in Four U.S. Markets

Gentiva connected with HHAeXchange years ago through mutual industry contacts and kept up with the company's progress. Later, when Gentiva began to evaluate their Texas agencies' need for a new solution, they spent 18 months investigating and vetting major vendors in the homecare management software space. Seeking a third-party, EVV-agnostic, cloud-based system, Gentiva narrowed the pool to two vendors who could meet the company's needs while enhancing caregivers' mobile experiences through simplified scheduling and coordination options. However, as Gentiva Personal Home Care President Richard Bruner pointed out, cost effectiveness and EVV prowess factored heavily into the final decision, which led to the selection of HHAeXchange.

Through implementation of the Enterprise Platform, the Gentiva team hopes to simplify administrative processes and create efficiencies across all operations, leading to enhanced cost savings and improved staff management. The company's previous solution required intensive paperwork for all non-caregiver needs, such as field supervisor visit capture. HHAeXchange's form-building features will contribute substantially to the establishment of a paperless platform.

"We are confident in our selection of HHAeXchange to provide a single solution and training platform for all our current state EVV and aggregator needs, thus elevating our personal care services and boosting agency efficiency," Bruner said. "Previously, implementing EVV interfaces with all of our different state Medicaid agencies strained IT resources. HHAeXchange eliminates that issue for us, and the caregiver mobile app will lead to improved hours capture, visit compliance, and reduced time spent on manual processes for the coordinators."

HHAeXchange was recently chosen to provide the state-funded EVV system for providers in Texas. The company's leadership is also committed to forging relationships with other agencies in the state to understand the best ways to meet caregivers' needs.

Founded in 2008, HHAeXchange is the leading technology platform for homecare and self-direction program management. Developed specifically for Medicaid home and community-based services (HCBS), HHAeXchange connects state agencies, managed care organizations, providers, and caregivers through its intuitive web-based platform, enabling unparalleled communication, transparency, efficiency, and compliance. To learn more information, visit hhaexchange.com or follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

