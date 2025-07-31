Texas Coffee School: The Launchpad Behind Dozens of Thriving North Texas Coffee Shops

Among the shops launched by Texas Coffee School alumni are Mother's House, Window Seat, Civil Pour, and Oddfellows in Dallas, Arwa Yemeni Coffee in Richardson, De Ra Coffee and 1418 Coffee in Plano, Match Point in Fort Worth, Sayfani Coffee House in Allen, Trio Coffee in Flower Mound, and more. Post this

"Our flagship 3-Day Coffee Business Master Class® remains the go-to comprehensive course for anyone preparing to launch or purchase a retail coffee business," said Tom Vincent, founder of Texas Coffee School. "It covers every essential aspect of opening a coffee shop. Since 2010, this continually updated program has served as the launch platform for hundreds of successful independent coffee shops across the country and around the world."

From small towns to fast-growing suburbs, dozens of North Texas coffee shops credit their early success to what they learned at Texas Coffee School, from developing standout menus to building financial models, training staff, and cultivating a loyal customer base.

Among the many shops launched by Texas Coffee School alumni are Mother's House in Dallas, Window Seat Coffee in Dallas, Arwa Yemeni Coffee in Richardson, De Ra Coffee in Plano, Match Point Coffee in Fort Worth, 1418 Coffee in Plano, Sayfani Coffee House in Coppell and Allen, Trio Coffee in Flower Mound, Civil Pour in Dallas, Oddfellows in Dallas, and many more award-winning and top-reviewed businesses across the region.

"We went in there thinking we were just going to learn how to make coffee," said Fadia Anani, Co-Founder of Bagelology in Frisco. "But it was a lot more than that."

"Everything I thought I knew, I didn't know," admitted Omar Ahmed, co-founder of Sayfani Coffee House, with locations in Allen, Coppell, and soon-to-be Sachse. But thanks to the hands-on training and expert guidance, Ahmed says his investment in Texas Coffee School "was worth every penny."

"There is no way I could have set and priced a menu without Texas Coffee School," said Tiffani Kocsis, owner of East Dallas Middle Ground. "The spreadsheets and strategies were invaluable. Also, just hearing them talk about equipment and counter setup and all the tiny things I wouldn't have ever considered was so helpful."

Texas Coffee School's programs attract aspiring café owners from all backgrounds, including career-changers, specialty coffee professionals, and first-time entrepreneurs. Its 3-Day Coffee Business Master Class® is the flagship experience, offering a comprehensive and actionable roadmap to opening a coffee shop, no prior experience required.

As the DFW specialty coffee scene continues to evolve, Texas Coffee School remains a force behind its growth, training the next wave of community-focused business owners and elevating the quality of coffee across the region.

About Texas Coffee School

Texas Coffee School is a premier coffee business education company based in Arlington, TX, offering immersive training for aspiring and existing coffee shop owners and their staff. The school blends expert instruction, hands-on learning, and real-world strategy to help students build and run successful specialty coffee businesses. Learn more at https://texascoffeeschool.com.

Media Contact

Tom Vincent, Texas Coffee School, 1 682-710-1320, [email protected], https://texascoffeeschool.com/

SOURCE Texas Coffee School