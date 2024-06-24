Texas Connections Academy's Class of 2024 Earns More Than $4.3 Million in Scholarships and Awards

At Texas Connections Academy, our students are challenged academically, and we also help prepare them for the real world. Post this

In her commencement speech, Sterling encouraged her fellow graduates to make their mark on the world and closed her speech by saying, "As we all go out into the world in the coming days as graduates, I ask you to own your label and to never be afraid to claim your space." Sterling will be attending Georgetown University to study political science with a focus on public policy and hopes to one day wear the label of congresswoman.

More than half of the graduating class plans to attend a two- or four-year college including, Auburn University, Baylor University, Princeton University, Texas A&M, University of Illinois, University of Texas, West Point, and the University of Kent in Canterbury, England. Additionally, 12 percent plan to pursue vocational training, 11 percent plan to enter the workforce, and others plan to serve in the military or take a gap year.

"At Texas Connections Academy, our students are challenged academically, and we also help prepare them for the real world," said Darla Gardner, executive director of Texas Connections Academy. "Whether they choose to continue their education or join the workforce or military, these students have the resilience that they need to succeed."

The graduates and their families chose the full-time, tuition-free, online school for students in grades 3-12 across Texas for a more personalized and flexible education that enabled them to thrive academically while working in an environment that served them best.

At Texas Connections Academy, students have access to advanced courses, extracurricular activities, and flexible scheduling that facilitates a hands-on approach to their individual and unique educational journey. Those who enroll in the school join a collaborative community of their fellow students and educators that provides a welcoming, distraction-free learning environment.

