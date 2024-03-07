Texas Cultural Trust Announces 2024 Class of Texas Young Masters

"As part of our mission to spotlight artistic excellence in the state, the Texas Cultural Trust is thrilled to announce the 2024 class of Texas Young Masters and support these deserving, talented young artists." says TXCT CEO, Heidi Marquez Smith. Post this

"As part of our mission to spotlight artistic excellence in the state, the Texas Cultural Trust is thrilled to announce the 2024 class of Texas Young Masters and support these deserving, talented young artists. We congratulate this year's Young Masters and thank the art patrons, friends, family, and other supporters for elevating Texas artists and creative culture," says TXCT CEO, Heidi Marquez Smith.

The 2024 Class of Texas Young Masters:

Adeline Dunlap , Dance (Ballet), Allen, 9th Grade

, Dance (Ballet), Allen, 9th Grade Adrianna Rodriguez , Theatre, Harlingen , 11th Grade

, Theatre, , 11th Grade Aureus Morel, Music (Composition), Cedar Hill , 11th Grade

, 11th Grade Beth Anne McGowan , Dance, Dallas , 11th Grade

, Dance, , 11th Grade Caroline Jacobson , Music (Voice), Spring, 11th Grade

, Music (Voice), Spring, 11th Grade Eva Rami, Literary Arts, Sugar Land , 10th Grade

, 10th Grade Gisele Elise Wilson , Dance (Ballet), Dallas , 8th Grade

, Dance (Ballet), , 8th Grade Gracelyn Weber , Dance, Savannah, 10th Grade

, Dance, Savannah, 10th Grade Hudson Pletcher , Dance, Frisco , 11th Grade

, Dance, , 11th Grade Lerchen Zhong, Music (Piano), Austin, 10th Grade

Madelynn Mircelle Gonzalez , Musical Theatre, Brownsville , 11th Grade

, Musical Theatre, , 11th Grade Matthew Scott , Music (Piano), Lewisville , 11th Grade

, Music (Piano), , 11th Grade Nevaeha Wilson, Music (Voice), Keene , 9th Grade

, 9th Grade Saj Baldwin , Visual Arts, Houston , 9th Grade

, Visual Arts, , 9th Grade Valeria Velasco , Musical Theatre, San Antonio , 8th Grade

"The Young Masters grant program was created as a way to recognize and support young people pursuing the dream of becoming prominent Texan artists of the next generation," says TCA Executive Director, Gary Gibbs. "These young artists earned the Young Masters title because of their outstanding artistic ability, talent, and dedication to developing their knowledge in their chosen discipline. We congratulate them on their accomplishments."

Event Chairs: Sarah & Dr. Ernest Butler

Two-Year Scholarship Sponsors: Sarah & Ernest Butler Endowed Young Masters Award in Music, Kelli & Eddy Blanton, Guillermo Nicolas & Jim Foster Art Fund, Judy & Kirk Robison, Sermoonjoy Fund.

One-Year Scholarship Sponsors: AT&T, Laura & John Beckworth, Deutsch & Deutsch, Mindy Ellmer and The Honorable Charlie Geren, Dan W. Jackson III & Dr. Jeremy Guiberteau, Whitney Hyder & Doug More, Nancy & Jud Murray, Cabrina & Steven Owsley, The Quaid Group, Karen & Karl Rove, San Marcos Toyota, Pam & George Willeford, Trisha Wilson & Jeb Terry, Isha Rogers & Steve Santamaria in Honor of Dede Rogers.

Host Committee: Leslie & Jack Blanton, Jr., Mary Rose Brown, Kat Cotroneo, Dr. Kelley & Pat Frost, Davis Kaufman PLLC, Sara Carter & Ralph Manak, Laura & Noah Lit, Lisa Hannusch & Lisa Richardson, Alex Scull, JKS by Design.

Champion Sponsors: Gay & Lee Gaddis, Jameen & Jon Jacoby, Lesa & Bill Rossick.

Young Masters Supporters: Texas Monthly, ZACH Theatre, Arts and Culture Texas, Austin Way, PNC Bank.

About Texas Cultural Trust

Texas Cultural Trust is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and increasing access and awareness for the arts across the state. Programs of the Texas Cultural Trust include the Texas Medal of Arts Awards, Art Can, Texas Young Masters, Texas Women for the Arts, Partners in the Arts, and Arts Access. Texas Cultural Trust efforts are amplified by its partners who are instrumental in the success of leading a cohesive voice for the arts in education, advocacy, and economic impact in Texas, spotlighting the artistic excellence of our state. For more information on the Texas Cultural Trust, please visit www.txculturaltrust.org.

About Texas Commission on the Arts

TCA was organized in 1965 by the Texas Legislature to develop a receptive climate for the arts in Texas. TCA supports a diverse and innovative arts community in Texas, throughout the nation and internationally by providing resources to enhance economic development, arts education, cultural tourism and artist sustainability initiatives. For more information on TCA and its programs, please visit www.arts.texas.gov.

Media Contact

APC Collective, Texas Cultural Trust, 1 817-521-1516, tct@apccollective.com

SOURCE Texas Cultural Trust