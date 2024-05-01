Texas de Brazil partners with The Honor Foundation during the month of May to benefit Special Operations Forces

All guests dining at all locations of Texas de Brazil Churrascarias within the U.S. will be able to support The Honor Foundation (THF) and its mission to serve veterans transitioning out of the military with honor for life, so their next mission is clear and continues to impact the world. Post this

"Our nation is truly wonderful, and as a proud citizen, I strongly believe that is our corporate responsibility to show support for those who have made sacrifices and dedicated themselves for our welfare," said Salim Asrawi, President of Texas de Brazil. "We are thrilled to collaborate with an organization that shares our values and goals, and we are eager to launch a successful campaign together."

Matt Stevens, CEO of The Honor Foundation, is excited for this partnership opportunity:

"We're extremely grateful for our long-standing partnership with Texas de Brazil and for their continued support of our mission. Salim and his whole team have really helped further our cause! Their generosity has helped change the lives of hundreds of Special Operators over the last four years."

91% of Special Operators feel transition out of the military is more difficult than combat deployment and being separated from family. The Honor Foundation, which has impacted 2500+ Alumni to-date, aims to ease this transition through a program that is tailored specifically to the SOF community. Its three-month curriculum provides executive education, one-on-one coaching, and access to a nationwide professional network, all with the goal of preparing these outstanding men and women for their next step as community and corporate leaders.

Call Texas de Brazil restaurants for more information. Visit texasdebrazil.com for locations and hours.

For more information about The Honor Foundation, visit https://www.honor.org.

