Texas de Brazil partners with The Honor Foundation during the month of May to benefit Special Operations Forces

All guests dining at all locations of Texas de Brazil Churrascarias within the U.S. will be able to support The Honor Foundation (THF) and its mission to serve veterans transitioning out of the military with honor for life, so their next mission is clear and continues to impact the world. Post this

"At Texas de Brazil, we deeply respect the courage, sacrifice, and leadership of our nation's Special Operations Forces. Partnering with The Honor Foundation allows us to give back in a meaningful way—helping these remarkable individuals transition into civilian life with the dignity and direction they deserve," said Salim Asrawi, President of Texas de Brazil. "We're honored to continue supporting a mission that aligns so closely with our values of service and community."

Matt Stevens, CEO of The Honor Foundation, is excited for this partnership opportunity:

"For several years, this partnership with Texas de Brazil has helped change the lives of many Special Operators. The generosity that Texas de Brazil and its patrons have shown to our cause is truly moving. We're so grateful for their continued support of our mission."

Special Operators serve longer, deploy twice as often, sustain almost all injuries and deaths, and have 27% higher suicide rate, and yet, they often feel that transition out of the military is more difficult then the conditions they endure. The Honor Foundation, which has impacted 3,300+ Alumni to date, aims to ease this transition through a program that is tailored specifically to the SOF community. Its three-month curriculum provides executive education, one-on-one coaching, and access to a nationwide professional network, all with the goal of preparing these outstanding men and women for their next step as community and corporate leaders.

92% of THF alumni describe the THF program as having a significant or life changing impact on their transition.

Call Texas de Brazil restaurants for more information. Visit texasdebrazil.com for locations and hours.

For more information about The Honor Foundation, visit https://www.honor.org

About Texas de Brazil Churrascaria

Texas de Brazil is an authentic Brazilian-American steakhouse featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, Texas de Brazil is one of the largest Brazilian-American steakhouse brands in the world, with 54 restaurants in 23 states, 1 in Puerto Rico and 10 international locations. For more information, visit TexasdeBrazil.com.

About The Honor Foundation

The Honor Foundation (THF) is a career transition institute for U.S. Special Operations Forces that effectively translates their elite military service to the private sector and helps create the next generation of corporate and community leaders. It achieves this through a three-month program which provides tailored executive education, one-on-one coaching, and access to a nationwide professional network. This program was built by the desire to serve others with honor for life, so that their next mission is always clear and continues to impact the world. Every step is dedicated to preparing these outstanding men and women to continue to realize their maximum potential during and after their service career. The Honor Foundation has over 3,300 graduates to date and has campuses in San Diego, CA; Virginia Beach, VA; Camp Lejeune, NC; Fort Bragg- Pinehurst, NC; Fort Bragg- Fayetteville, NC; Eglin, FL; Tampa, FL; JBLM, WA; Fort Campbell, TN and two virtual programs (THFv). The Navy SEAL Foundation is a Founding Partner of The Honor Foundation.

