Texas Department of Transportation Selects Woolpert for $3M Land Surveying Contract

Woolpert Survey Team Leader Thomas Cargill said that these projects will help improve roadway conditions and overall safety for drivers. Cargill, a registered professional land surveyor with 27 years of experience in the surveying profession and 17 years as a TxDOT consultant, joined Woolpert's survey team this year.

"The Houston District has a population of more than 7 million, and its infrastructure supports more than 100 million vehicle miles each day," Cargill said. "We know that safety is the department and the district's No. 1 priority, and we are thrilled to provide the expansive surveying services needed to support their great work."

The contract is underway.

