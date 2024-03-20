Texas Department of Transportation Selects Woolpert for $3M Traffic Engineering and ITS Services Contract

Under this contract, we will be working closely with the Texas Department of Transportation to provide traffic safety analyses and other traffic engineering-related safety studies and designs to provide countermeasures for intersection crashes and other preventable accidents. Post this

This contract will support TxDOT's Road to Zero goal of reducing the number of deaths on Texas roadways by half by the year 2035 and to zero by 2050. According to TxDOT's annual crash statistics reports, the Austin, Beaumont, and Fort Worth districts saw over 2,000 traffic-related fatalities between 2019-2021.

Woolpert Project Manager John Brigham, who is a member of TxDOT's Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC), said crashes at intersections account for a large number of serious injuries and fatalities in Texas.

"Our primary goal is to assist the Texas Department of Transportation in reducing crashes statewide," Brigham said. "Under this contract, we will be working closely with the Texas Department of Transportation to provide traffic safety analyses and other traffic engineering-related safety studies and designs to provide countermeasures for intersection crashes and other preventable accidents."

Brigham said that solutions can include converting four-way intersections to roundabouts; designing wrong-way driver detection systems; enhancing crosswalk visibility, lighting, and traffic signals; and utilizing the Multimodal Intersection Severity Score, a new tool designed to assess the potential severity of intersection-related incidents and identify targeted interventions to mitigate potential collisions.

"Controlling and consolidating access points, cross-traffic movements, and conflict points can all help lead to fewer accidents, injuries, and fatalities on our roads," Brigham said. "We are proud to help the Texas Department of Transportation achieve its Road to Zero goal and look forward to helping make our state's roads safer for all drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists."

The contract is underway.

