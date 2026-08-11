Texas Freight Brokerage Freight Flex Named to the Inc. 5000 for the Second Straight Year, Ranking No. 204 Among America's Fastest-Growing Companies

Two straight years on the Inc. 5000 says more about our agents than it does about us. We built Freight Flex so experienced freight people could run their own business with real support behind them, and this is what happens when you get that right. Post this

THE FREIGHT AGENT PROGRAM DRIVING THE GROWTH OF THE #1 FREIGHT AGENCY PARTNER IN THE NATION

The growth engine is no secret. Freight Flex runs the #1 freight agent program in the nation, built to be the best freight agent program for experienced brokers who are done making money for someone else. Agents own their business and their customer relationships. Freight Flex handles everything else, carrier compliance, billing, claims, credit and an integrated technology stack that would cost an independent operator hundreds of thousands of dollars to build alone. For freight agents searching for the best freight broker agent program, the back-to-back Inc. 5000 rankings are the proof. Inside the company, the ranking belongs to the agents who built it.

COMPLIANCE AND SAFETY AT THE CORE

Behind the growth is a compliance and safety operation that protects every load Freight Flex touches. The company vets every carrier through industry leading identity and fraud prevention tools before a single shipment moves, a standard that has earned the trust of shippers and agents alike.

"Safety and compliance are not a department at Freight Flex, they are the foundation," said Michael Grace, Chief Compliance Officer at Freight Flex. "Our carrier vetting, fraud prevention and safety standards are unmatched in the industry, and that trust is a big part of what has fueled this growth. Shippers know their freight is protected, and agents know the company behind them takes compliance seriously."

FULL SERVICE FREIGHT BROKERAGE ACROSS NORTH AMERICA

From its headquarters in Denton, Texas, and its Charleston, South Carolina office, Freight Flex arranges full truckload, expedited, flatbed, heavy haul, temperature controlled, cross border, drayage, intermodal and LTL freight across the United States, Canada and Mexico. As the #1 freight agency partner in the nation, the company partners with Highway on carrier identity and fraud prevention, giving shippers and freight agents confidence in every load.

TWO YEARS OF BACK-TO-BACK INC. 5000 RANKINGS

The Inc. 5000 ranks U.S. based, privately held companies by three year revenue growth. Past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle and Patagonia. Very few freight brokerages have ever appeared on the list in consecutive years. Freight Flex will be celebrated alongside fellow honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference and Gala, October 14 through 16 in Dallas, Texas. The full list is available at www.inc.com/inc5000.

ABOUT FREIGHT FLEX

Freight Flex is an independent agent freight brokerage headquartered in Denton, Texas. Founded by Reed Rivers in 2021 after his career at Expeditors and Crane Worldwide Logistics, the company pairs independent freight agents with a full back office and an integrated technology stack, serving shippers across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

To learn more about the Freight Flex freight agent program, visit freightflex.com.

ABOUT INC.

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For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Kevin McGrath, Freight Flex, 1 817-661-1406, [email protected], https://freightflex.com

SOURCE Freight Flex