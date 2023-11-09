Texas Hookah - An Online Hookah Store Serving Worldwide Clients

For All Your Hookah and Shisha Needs! Post this

The Texas Hookah store is open six days a week and caters to all of the residents of Houston and nearby surrounding areas. The website caters to clients across the globe, fulfilling all of their needs with premium quality hookah and hookah accessories. Texas Hookah employees are experts who assist customers, answering their queries and providing guidance whenever they require. An extensive variety of name-brand hookah products from all over the world are available at Texas Hookah.

In addition to its website and store, Texas Hookah also opened hookah lounges so that clients could experience the extensive collection of flavors offered. The latest addition to Texas Hookah is the Texas Hookah Premium Showroom. High-end hookah pieces made in different countries such as Germany, Russia, USA, Turkey, Egypt, Spain, India, and more are available at the showroom including globally recognized brands such as AEON, Cocoyaya, DSH, HOOB, Kaloud, Hume, MattPear, MIG, MYA, Oduman, Steamulation, Vyro, Wookah, Werkbund, and more. Texas Hookah offers the largest collection of hookahs, shisha flavors, charcoals, and accessories!

Texas Hookah's signature products are the Afzal Pan flavors. Afzal is an Indian shisha company known globally for the Pan flavor they produce. Every version of Afzal Pan is available in all sizes at Texas Hookah with the most popular flavor being Afzal Pan Raas. However, they carry a full range of hookah flavors and accessories including over 200 hookahs from name brands such as BYO, Khalil Maamoon, MYA, MIG, Kaloud, and more. They carry over 30 brands of shisha flavors such as Al Fakher, Afzal, Starbuzz, Trifecta, Adalya, Eternal, Fumari, Fantasia, and Tangiers. They have over 30 types of hookah charcoal brands from brands like Coconara, Cocourth, Starbuzz, Three Kings, and Titanium. Their range of accessories includes hoses, bowls, mouth tips, foils, cleaning supplies, burners, and other miscellaneous supplies.

https://www.texashookah.com

https://www.texashookahpremium.com

Media Contact

Nimesh Patel, Texas Hookah, 1 8779466524, [email protected], www.texashookah.com

SOURCE Texas Hookah