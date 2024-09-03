Texas Inspection and Permitting Software for Public Health, Environmental Health, Neighborhood Services, Consumer Health, Development, and Code Enforcement by Inspect2go

Inspect2go has provided inspection and permitting software to city/county government agencies in Texas for over 10 years. Solutions include environmental health and consumer health inspection software, permitting/licensing solutions, and code enforcement software.
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspect2go provides inspection and permitting software for Texas government agencies at the local (municipal/city/county) level. Our most popular packages include environmental health (OSSF) and consumer health solutions. The OSSF (On-Site Sewage Facilities) software includes maintenance provider contract tracking per TCEQ (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) requirements. The food inspection and permitting systems accommodate TFER (Texas Food Establishment Rules) and FDA standards. We also offer solutions for neighborhood services, code enforcement, development, and building departments.
TX Software Packages:
- Environmental Health
- Neighborhood Services
- Consumer Health
- Code Enforcement
- Engineering/Building
- Housing
Common Modules:
- OSSF/Septic
- Food/TFER/FDA
- Pool
- Complaint/Nuisance
- Flood Plain
- Development
- Fire
- Vector Control
- Child Care
About Inspect2go
Inspect2go offers specialized software for city, county, and state-level government agencies. We serve public health, environmental health, engineering, building, code enforcement, and other departments that interact daily with the public. Products and services include public web portals for online citizen access, permitting and licensing software with online applications and payment processing, data migration, cloud (SQL) database hosting services, inspection mobile applications, and custom programming services to automate complex office workflows. Inspect2go products are web/cloud-based solutions with ongoing SaaS support and maintenance.
Media Contact
Paul Smith, Inspect2go Inc, 1 (949) 429-4620, [email protected], https://inspect2go.com/
