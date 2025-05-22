Texas Launches Largest Publicly-Funded Psychedelic Research Initiative in History with $50 Million Investment in Ibogaine

"Texas, in all its strength and independence, has turned the fulcrum of history toward the development of a healing medication which could bring profound physical, mental, and spiritual restoration to anyone who may choose to pursue its therapeutic power." Bryan Hubbard Post this

"Ibogaine is the Manhattan Project of our time," Bryan Hubbard, Executive Director of the American Ibogaine Initiative and architect of the legislation, said. "We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to change the fabric of this country. And mighty Texas, in all its strength and independence, is the first state to stand up and lead a revolution in the treatment of trauma and addiction."

Ibogaine is a psychoactive alkaloid derived from West African botanical sources. Studies have shown that a single treatment can significantly interrupt substance dependence, reduce trauma symptoms, and promote neurological repair. Yet in the U.S., ibogaine remains a Schedule I drug, blocking formal research for decades. Thousands of Americans, particularly Veterans and first responders, have been forced to seek treatment abroad or go without.

"The opioid crisis has left too many families shattered and too many Veterans without answers," House bill sponsor Rep. Cody Harris said. "I'm proud that Texas dared to stand up and say: we're not waiting for permission. We're making history—we will lead, innovate, and fight for those who've been left behind. Lives are on the line, and ibogaine has the potential to save them."

The legislation ensures that Texas retains the long-term benefits of the research it funds. Instead of handing over value to pharmaceutical companies, the bill keeps the research and development process rooted in Texas, ensuring economic, scientific, and therapeutic returns remain in the state.

This initiative was originally sparked in Kentucky, where Hubbard, then serving as Chair of the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission, proposed using state opioid settlement funds for ibogaine research. Political opposition ultimately blocked that plan, prompting former Texas Governor Rick Perry to step in.

"I've heard the stories, studied the research, and looked these Veterans and warfighters in the eye—men who came back from ibogaine treatment in Mexico healed and finally whole," Perry said. "Ibogaine gave them peace when nothing else could. This medicine has the potential to free people from the grips of addiction, and anecdotal evidence suggests it may help with neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and multiple sclerosis. You'd have to work hard to ignore what this medicine can do—and I won't. This is the most important work I've ever done—and I'll spend the rest of my life making sure ibogaine gets the attention and research it deserves."

Together, Hubbard and Perry launched the Texas Ibogaine Initiative, bringing together Veterans, scientists, advocates, and philanthropists with a shared goal: to create a path for FDA-approved ibogaine research in the United States.

"Texas saw the data, listened to the voices, and acted when others wouldn't," Logan Davison, Executive Director of Texans for Greater Mental Health, said. "This is how change begins—not in theory, but in action."

To lead public awareness and reshape the narrative around psychedelic use, the initiative brought on AnneClaire Stapleton, a multi-Emmy-winning former CNN conflict journalist and military spouse.

"I've spent my career telling hard stories—war, trauma, humanitarian disaster—but ibogaine revealed something I rarely encounter in this work: lasting hope," Stapleton said. "People in the grips of addiction finding sobriety. People carrying the weight of war finding peace. These testimonies can change perception, shape policy, and save lives. We saw it happen in Texas as lawmakers heard these stories of healing. As a journalist and storyteller, I believe this is one of the most important health stories of our time. The world needs to know about ibogaine."

Veterans were central to the passage of this bill. Organizations like Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS) participated in a Day of Action at the Texas Capitol, bringing a group of Veterans directly into lawmakers' offices to share their personal stories of healing through ibogaine. A private screening of the documentary In Waves and War offered legislators a powerful, firsthand look at the life-or-death stakes behind this issue. Once lawmakers heard these stories, they became impossible to ignore.

One of the most impactful Veteran voices was Texas native, Navy Cross and Purple Heart recipient Marcus Luttrell, who testified before both the House and Senate about his healing journey.

"After I was injured, opioids got their hooks into me—and no matter what I tried, I couldn't let go of the pain and the baggage I was carrying from my life as a warfighter," Luttrell said. "Ibogaine helped me lay it all down. Everything that prohibited me from being the best version of myself, I have completely shut out of my life thanks to ibogaine. It helped me come back stronger as a father, a husband, and a human being. Texas has always taken care of me, and now it's stepping up again to take care of all Texans who are suffering. That's real leadership."

The initiative also gained the support of Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, and House Speaker Dustin Burrows, who helped ensure the legislation was fully funded before the session closed.

"Texas will be the first state in the country to recognize Ibogaine for a study. Speaker Burrows and I have agreed to invest an unprecedented $50 million in matching grants to begin the Ibogaine trials," the Lt. Gov posted to X.

The $50 million appropriation will help fund FDA-approved clinical trials of ibogaine in partnership with a drug developer, who will assume all financial risk and regulatory responsibility for advancing the treatment through the clinical trial process. Texas retains a financial stake in any future dividends from successful drug development, which could be used to help fund access to ibogaine treatment for Texans in need.

Since Perry and Hubbard appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience earlier this year to discuss the initiative, state leaders nationwide have asked how to bring ibogaine research to their communities. In April, representatives from 15 states convened for the inaugural Aspen Ibogaine Meeting—organized in partnership with the Reid Foundation—to begin developing a collaborative multi-state research framework. A second meeting is planned for early November, with additional states expected to attend and explore opportunities to pool resources, replicate trials, and work together to address the national crisis.

With this legislation, Texas has taken a stand—not just for science, but for every person who's been at the end of hope.

