Texas Lawmaker Rep. Cody Harris Introduces Bill to Fund Ibogaine Research for Addiction and Mental Health Treatment

AUSTIN, Texas, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Texas is once again proving its leadership in medical innovation with HB 3717, introduced by Rep. Cody Harris, to fund FDA-approved clinical trials of ibogaine—a potential breakthrough treatment for opioid use disorder, co-occurring substance use disorder, and other mental health conditions.

"Texas has always led the way when it comes to innovation, resilience, and taking care of our own—especially our Veterans. Too many of our heroes come home only to face an even tougher battle against substance use and mental health struggles. This legislation is about giving them hope," Texas State Representative and bill sponsor Cody Harris said. "By funding clinical trials for ibogaine, we are investing in a future where Veterans, first responders, and all Texans struggling with opioid use disorder and other mental health conditions have access to the best possible treatments. We owe it to them to follow the science, explore every promising option, and ensure that Texas remains a leader in pioneering solutions that can save lives."

The Texas Ibogaine Initiative calls on lawmakers and the public to back this urgent legislation, which has the potential to revolutionize treatment for substance use and mental health conditions.

"Ibogaine represents a generational opportunity to change the trajectory of the opioid crisis and provide real hope to those struggling with substance use disorder," W. Bryan Hubbard, Executive Director of the American Ibogaine Initiative, said. "We must follow the science, establish rigorous clinical trials, and create a responsible path for universal medical access to a revolutionary therapeutic. Texas has the chance to lead the nation in this effort, setting a new standard for innovation in mental health and addiction treatment."

The bill has garnered strong support from veterans and advocates.

"Texas lawmakers have always shown steadfast commitment to improving the lives of those who have served. With this bill, it has the opportunity to once again lead the nation—just as it did with HB 1802—by advancing groundbreaking research into ibogaine for PTSD, TBI, OUD and other service-related conditions. This is a historic moment, and we have a real opportunity to make a lasting impact. Now is the time to roll up our sleeves and get to work on this critical initiative that could change and save lives," said Amber Capone, CEO and co-founder of Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS), a leading non-profit organization dedicated to ending the veteran suicide epidemic.

The bill proposes a bold, state-supported public-private partnership—overseen by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC)—to fund the clinical trials necessary for FDA approval of ibogaine. This initiative will be fueled by state appropriations, private investment, and philanthropic contributions, ensuring a diversified and sustainable funding model. Importantly, it safeguards Texas's sovereign interest in the partnership while also expanding access to groundbreaking treatments for uninsured individuals.

"Texas took the lead in psychedelic research with HB 1802 in 2021," said Logan Davidson, Executive Director of Texans for Greater Mental Health. "The Texas Ibogaine Initiative builds on that momentum, funding critical research to bring innovative mental health solutions to Texans."

By taking this step, Texas is positioning itself at the forefront of innovation in mental health and substance use treatment, leading the charge toward real solutions that save lives.

The Texas Ibogaine Initiative is a coalition of advocates, scientists, policymakers, philanthropists, and veteran groups dedicated to advancing research into ibogaine as a potential treatment for substance use disorder and co-occurring mental health conditions. Through advocacy, education, and legislative action, the initiative works to establish pathways for FDA-approved clinical trials of ibogaine, ensuring Texans have access to cutting-edge scientific research that could transform addiction and mental health treatment.

Founded in 2019, Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to end the veteran suicide epidemic by providing resources, research, and advocacy for U.S. military veterans seeking psychedelic-assisted therapies for traumatic brain injury (TBI), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), addiction, and other health conditions. VETS envisions a world where our veterans have access to the most advanced healthcare options to heal from the mental and physical wounds of war.

