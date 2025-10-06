Texas Medicare Video Guy Rodney Powell Offers No-Cost Reviews for Annual Election Period, Oct 15 - Dec 7

"Running a 2026 prescription drug review helps ensure your plan covers your medications affordably," Powell advises. Post this

Powell helps beneficiaries compare plans offered in their location to align with their healthcare and budget needs.

Why an AEP Review Matters in 2025

The Medicare Annual Election Period is the key time to assess 2026 coverage options, as plan premiums, formularies, provider networks, benefits, and out-of-pocket costs can change yearly.

"A review during AEP helps ensure your plan still fits your needs," says Powell.

Recent Inflation Reduction Act changes, including a phased-in $2,100 out-of-pocket cap for Part D starting in 2026, make reviewing prescription drug plans essential.

Medicare Supplement (Medigap) Checkups

Medigap policies like Plan G, Plan N, and Plan F are seeing premium increases in 2025. Switching plans can help align costs with budgets, but medical underwriting may still apply in most states, potentially affecting acceptance or pricing. While Medigap changes aren't limited to AEP, many use this period to review their overall Medicare coverage.

Medicare Advantage Considerations

Medicare Advantage plans update networks, copays, maximum out-of-pocket limits, and supplemental benefits annually. Beneficiaries should confirm their doctors and medications remain in-network for 2026. Those considering a switch to Original Medicare with Medigap and Part D during AEP should discuss timelines and underwriting with an agent to ensure a smooth transition.

Part D Prescription Drug Review

Part D formularies, tier pricing, and preferred pharmacies can shift yearly. The Inflation Reduction Act's 2026 changes, including the $2,100 out-of-pocket cap and adjusted cost structures, will impact expenses.

Disclaimers

We do not offer every plan available in your area. Any information we provide is limited to the plans we do offer in your area. Please contact Medicare.gov or 1-800-MEDICARE to get information on all of your options. No cost, no obligation to enroll. Not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. government or the federal Medicare program.

FAQ: Medicare Reviews During AEP

Q - What is the Medicare Annual Election Period (AEP)?

A - AEP, October 15–December 7, 2025, allows changes to Medicare Advantage and Part D plans for 2026 coverage.

Q - What can I change during AEP?

A - You can switch, join, or drop Medicare Advantage or Part D plans, or return to Original Medicare, effective January 1, 2026.

Q - Do Medigap changes require underwriting?

A - In most states, switching Medigap plans outside Guaranteed Issue periods may require medical underwriting, affecting acceptance or pricing.

Q - How does the Inflation Reduction Act affect Part D in 2026?

A - The Act introduces a $2,100 out-of-pocket cap, formulary updates, and cost adjustments, making a Part D review essential for 2026.

