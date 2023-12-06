Texas Modern Architect Jeff Garnett Wins 2023 AIA Fort Worth Design Award

"I design places for people and strive to make each place a haven from the demands of today's society, a sacred place for our clients to call home with a strong connection to the natural environment," said Garnett. Post this

"I design places for people and strive to make each place a haven from the demands of today's society, a sacred place for our clients to call home with a strong connection to the natural environment," said Garnett.

The 110 Walnut Street studio serves as Garnett's own artistic retreat and home base and features a creative — and daring — design choice. Faced with a 25-foot-wide weed-choked lot, Garnett chose to make the narrow space even narrower by placing his studio wall ten feet away from the neighboring building. That choice allowed Garnett to flood the space with natural light while revealing a vista beyond of the architect's beloved built environment: in this instance, the old stone wall of the historic building next door.

"This studio was such a small project — smaller than I usually do — but it really captures what I'm about in my design philosophy," Garnett elaborated. "As architects we can let our egos get in the way and go over the top in our designs. But sometimes restraint, and an emphasis on the space outside and not just the space inside makes for a greater 'wow' factor. By offsetting the building, I made it smaller, but with that outside space, it gained something magnificent.

"The way I approached this project is the same way I approach a project on an empty field on a ranch. You have to pay respect to your surroundings, both inside and outside. If the view is there, I'll take advantage of the view, even if it's ten feet away. If it's not there, I'm still going to create a space where you have that open feeling, that sacred space to unwind and slow down."

Rejecting the label of a luxury architect, Garnett is driven by a passion for creating meaningful, design-driven architecture. Though his accolades and awards include multiple AIA Fort Worth and Texas Society of Architects Studio Awards, Garnett remains focused on the artistry of his craft, advocating for a balance between the artistic and practical aspects of architecture.

"For me it's not about how many houses I design, it's about how the house sits on the site, how it's integrated with nature, how it takes in the views, how I'm incorporating natural materials, and bringing those materials from the outside to the inside," said Garnett. "And it's about working on projects that I love, and that someday my kids will be proud of."

As darkness falls on a recent evening, Garnett's bold design choice reveals another unexpected vista. Subtle uplights installed by the architect illuminate the old stone wall beyond the studio, and the space within becomes a glowing beacon of innovative design in the heart of rural Glen Rose, inviting onlookers to peer through the windows and steel gate to witness the synthesis of Texas modern architecture with the sublime beauty of the environment that surrounds it.

Jeff Garnett Architect, LLC was formed with the primary goal of creating meaningful, design-driven architecture. Clean lines, thoughtful details, and highly creative design solutions are the foundation of this practice. From schematic design to final construction, every project is approached carefully and uniquely with a sharpened focus on design and client collaboration.

Jeff Garnett studied at The University of Texas at Arlington School of Architecture, receiving both a Bachelor of Science degree in Architecture and a Master of Architecture degree. Prior to forming his own studio, Jeff gained professional experience working on a wide range of residential and commercial projects with leading architecture firms in Austin, Texas.

Jeff Garnett Architect recently won a 2023 AIA Fort Worth Design Award and has been recognized with AIA Fort Worth Studio Awards in 2019 and 2022, and with Texas Society of Architects Studio Awards in 2022 and 2023.

