Texas Modern Architect Jeff Garnett Wins Big at AIA Fort Worth Design Awards

The built-work Design Award extends Garnett's streak at AIA Fort Worth to three consecutive years, following a 2023 Design Award for his 110 Walnut Street studio in Glen Rose and a 2024 Design Award for the Frazier Conservatory family retreat and public event compound near Stephenville. The conceptual Studio Award for Animal Sanctuary adds to earlier Studio Awards from both AIA Fort Worth and the Texas Society of Architects.

Taken together, these honors validate Garnett's decision to strike out on his own — even as the profession trends toward consolidation — and to keep his practice small enough that he can stay personally involved in every step of a project. The result is a single authorial voice that delivers design-forward, site-specific work to a tightly curated client list, shaped by a homegrown Texas modern ethos that clients, juries and editors now recognize as distinctly his.

"My work is very much about being on the land — walking it over and over until the design feels inevitable in that spot," Garnett said. "Early on I even camped out on sites to understand them, and that instinct is still there: read the topography, live in the views, then come back to the studio and draw from real experience. I'm grateful to the clients who want to share that process and to AIA Fort Worth for providing a beacon for thoughtful, design-driven work in our region."

Elk Edge Retreat, the jury's choice for Garnett's 2025 Design Award of Merit, is a weekend home and rural retreat for a Dallas executive. Sited on a remote ranch at the far edge of Somervell County, the structure is calibrated to immerse its occupants in surrounding hills, open sky, and wildlife. A limited palette of native limestone, wood, concrete and steel creates warmth and cohesion, while deep porches and expansive glazing extend daily life outdoors and frame long views of pasture and elk. At the awards ceremony, jurors noted the project's "trifecta" of landscape, architecture, and interiors, the attention paid to every corner of the design through richly detailed, carefully considered materials, and the sense that the house feels settled into the landscape.

If Elk Edge Retreat represents Garnett's interest in private family havens, the Animal Sanctuary shows how the same concerns play out in a community-facing setting. The Studio Award–winning concept brings together animal adoption, therapy, and environmental stewardship on a proposed site in Weatherford. The design includes specific locations for a comprehensive dog adoption center, equine therapy stables, and a range of animal-assisted mental health programs.

During the jury presentation, the judges noted Animal Sanctuary as an exemplary case of placemaking with an economy of means. They highlighted the way the simple linear elements generate a rich network of courtyards and paths, and the emphasis on the experience of walking through the project. Jurors also pointed to the sensitivity shown toward both people and animals — from the organization of therapeutic programs around landscaped outdoor rooms to the attention paid to the views shelter dogs enjoy from the kennels.

These two award-winning projects sit within a broader trajectory for Garnett's studio. While the architect continues to design one-of-a-kind residences and ranch compounds, he has increasingly turned his attention to public-facing projects and has begun actively crafting a next chapter in which his architecture, shaped by ideas of sanctuary and a deep sense of place, will appear more visibly in the public sphere.

"For me, these awards are encouragement to keep pushing the same questions about refuge and place into more public work," Garnett said. "Whether it's a family retreat or a gallery, museum or community space, the goal is the same: to make architecture that feels inevitable in its setting and generous to the people who use it."

