Texas Monthly Super Doctors 2023 recognizes 43 U.S. Dermatology Partners physicians in peer-nominated award

DALLAS , Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners is proud to announce that 43 of its physicians are being recognized by their peers in Texas Monthly Magazine. Of those, 25 are being recognized as Super Doctors® in the December 2023 issue of Texas Monthly. Four will be recognized as members of the Super Doctors Hall of Fame. Hall of Fame members have received the award for 10 or more years. As one of the medical field's most prestigious titles, only 5% of the state's physicians receive this designation. The remaining 18 U.S. Dermatology Partners physicians were recognized as Rising Stars in the July 2023 issue of Texas Monthly. Physicians recognized as Rising Stars meet the same criteria as Super Doctors and have been actively practicing for 10 years or less. Only 2.5% of all active physicians are selected for the Rising Star list.

Each year, Texas Monthly asks doctors across the state to nominate colleagues (excluding themselves) who they would trust for their own medical care. The Super Doctors research team then investigates independently. Candidates are evaluated based on peer recognition, professional achievement, and disciplinary history. In addition to their skills in patient care, candidates are also rated on their involvement in scientific publications, medical research, participation in lectures, and other professional activities.

The Texas Super Doctors award is designed to benefit educated consumers seeking exceptional care. Physicians from U.S. Dermatology Partners have been named as recipients of this prestigious award for eight consecutive years with a growing number of U.S. Dermatology Partners physicians receiving the award each year. U.S. Dermatology Partners prioritizes attracting and retaining top physicians in the field of dermatology as well as fellowship-trained Mohs Surgeons and dermatopathologists. U.S. Dermatology Partners can be found in over 50 locations throughout the state of Texas.

"U.S. Dermatology Partners is committed to bringing excellent patient experiences to the communities we serve," stated Paul Singh, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Dermatology Partners. "Having 43 of our physicians named to the prestigious Texas Monthly Super Doctors and Rising Stars lists reflects the exceptional talent and clinical care that our company provides, and we're proud of all who were selected."

The physicians being honored represent cities throughout the state of Texas including Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, Sherman, Grapevine, Austin, Georgetown, Houston, San Antonio, Weatherford, and Tyler. The complete list is published in the December 2023 issue of Texas Monthly.

U.S. Dermatology Partners Super Doctors Hall of Fame Legacy 2023 - Recognized for Dermatology

Howard A. Rubin, M.D., Dallas – 20 years

Dale G. Schaefer, M.D., Austin – 20 years

Hans M. Sander, M.D., Austin – 19 years

Mark Price, M.D., Houston – 16 years

U.S. Dermatology Partners Super Doctors 2023 - Recognized for Dermatology

Alma Criseida Berlingeri-Ramos, M.D., Tyler

Roopal Bhatt, M.D., Austin

William Cothern, M.D., Fort Worth

Jessica Dorsey, M.D., Cedar Park

John Ghidoni, M.D., Fredericksburg / Kerrville

Cindy Greenberg, M.D., Kingwood

Annette Harris, M.D., Bellaire

Aubrey Chad Hartmann, M.D., Cedar Park

Jennifer Holman, M.D., Tyler

Jordan Ilse, M.D., Belton

Laura Lester, M.D., Cedar Park

John LeVasseur, MD San Antonio

Monica Madray, M.D., Georgetown

Diego Marra, M.D., Fort Worth

Amy A. McClung, M.D., Austin

Elizabeth Morris, M.D., Georgetown

Clint Moss, M.D., Sherman / Paris

Mack Rachal, M.D., Fredericksburg / Kerrville

Nicholas Snavely, M.D., Austin / Belton / Georgetown

Breck Thrash, M.D., Dallas / Fort Worth

Bryan L. Townsend, M.D., Austin

U.S. Dermatology Partners Rising Stars 2023 - Recognized for Dermatology

Sam Awan, M.D., McKinney

Leon Chen, M.D., Houston / Pasadena / Sugar Land

Daniel Condie, M.D., Plano / Grapevine / Sherman

Kathryn Celeste Durham, M.D., Fort Worth

Miranda Uzoma Ewelukwa, M.D., Sugar Land

Matthew Hoffmann, M.D., Longview

Rasheen Imtiaz, M.D., Baytown

Weilan Johnson, M.D., Cedar Park / Georgetown

Leslie Scroggins Markle, M.D., Tyler

Young McMahan, M.D., Waco

Michaela Overturf, M.D., Nacogdoches

Amreen Sitabkhan, M.D., Carrollton / Dallas

Lauren Snitzer, M.D., Sugar Land

Valerie Truong, M.D., Dallas, Plano

Daniel Walker, M.D., Grapevine / Keller

Gregory Walker, M.D., Waco

Dustin Wilkes, D.O., Weatherford

John "Jay" Wofford, MD, Dallas, Plano

About U.S. Dermatology Partners

U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the premier dermatology practices in the country, caring for nearly two million patients each year. With over 100 locations across eight states that span large metroplexes and rural, underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of care paired with a

network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive patient-first care, making it seamless for all people to connect with dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery, and gain access to state-of-the-art dermatological treatments, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.

