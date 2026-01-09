Texas municipalities Falls County, City of McGregor, and San Augustine renew lifesaving air medical agreements with PHI Cares

"Lifesaving care provided by an air ambulance can make the difference between life and death. Now with coverage across Central and Eastern Texas, communities and residents are provided financial security," Michelle Chaisson, Membership Sales Manager at PHI Cares. Post this

The renewed agreements support the ongoing regional collaboration between PHI Air Medical and local EMS providers and services, hospitals, and local governments. Residents across the region, many in rural communities, now have access to advanced medical care, highly trained medical crews, and 24/7 availability, thanks to the membership program and its proven success in saving lives and reducing citizen out-of-pocket medical expenses.

Importantly the agreement includes residents who are not enrolled in Medicaid, do not have existing medical insurance coverage, or lack responsible third-parties for their medical transport. In all other cases, PHI Air Medical coordinates with the resident's insurer to resolve claims for medically-necessary transports, ensuring members have no out-of-pocket costs and can focus on what matters most, their recovery.

Michelle Chaisson, Membership Sales Manager at PHI Cares said "When emergencies strike, every moment is critical. Lifesaving care provided by an air ambulance can make the difference between life and death. Now with coverage across Central and Eastern Texas, communities and residents are provided financial security. The PHI Cares municipal membership program protects thousands of citizens each and every day, and these renewals are evidence of the continued interest and need of emergency air medical services."

The Falls County municipal agreement is effective from September 1, 2025 through to August 31, 2026.

The City of McGregor and San Augustine municipal agreements are effective from October 1, 2025 through to September 30, 2026.

In emergencies, residents should contact 911. Following a flight, the resident flown or representative on their behalf should notify PHI Cares at 1.888.I.Fly.PHI (1.888.435.9744) and supply the membership #1000551 (ESD #1), #1000571 (ESD #2), or #1000575 (ESD #3) for Falls County, #1001533 for City of McGregor, and #026736 for San Augustine – and any transport details available.

For more information, visit https://phicares.com/. Inquiries can be directed to [email protected] or 936-213-3442 referencing the "Falls County", "City of McGregor" or "San Augustine" Membership programs.

About PHI Cares

PHI Cares is the membership program of PHI Air Medical and its cooperative partners, helping protect members' finances in the event of an unplanned air medical transport. With over 500,000 members nationwide, PHI Cares protects you so you can focus on what matters most – your recovery! Become a member today!

About PHI Air Medical

PHI Air Medical is a leading air medical transport provider, operating over 80 air medical bases in the nation. These bases provide outreach education to local communities and healthcare systems across the nation. Safely transporting more than 22,000 patients each year, each PHI Air Medical base maintains a crew of highly trained pilots, flight nurses, and paramedics prepared to respond to emergency medical transport requests.

Media Contact

Jamie Kightley, PHI Air Medical, 1 561 228 1940, [email protected]

SOURCE PHI Air Medical