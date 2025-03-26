Texas Precious Metals Announces Sponsorship of Texas A&M Rodeo Team

"As an Aggie-owned business, we take great pride in supporting Texas A&M students and athletes," said Tarek Saab, Co-founder and President of Texas Precious Metals. "The Texas A&M Rodeo Team has a rich history, and we are honored to contribute to its continued success." Post this

"When Tarek with Texas Precious Metals reached out to learn about our program and shared their rich history in Texas, I knew this was a perfect connection," said Aggie Rodeo Coach Roger Hanagriff. "We are excited to gain a partner who sees our vision, aligns with our core values, and is helping our team and students achieve our goals."

Texas Precious Metals is a proud supporter of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), sponsoring major events such as Pro Rodeo, the National Finals Rodeo (NFR), World's Toughest Rodeo, and The Governor's Cup. This new partnership with the Texas A&M Rodeo Team strengthens the company's ties to western sports and highlights its longstanding dedication to the Aggie community.

"As an Aggie-owned business, we take great pride in supporting Texas A&M students and athletes," said Tarek Saab, Co-founder and President of Texas Precious Metals. "The Texas A&M Rodeo Team has a rich history, and we are honored to contribute to its continued success as it moves into this exciting new chapter."

With this sponsorship, Texas Precious Metals reinforces its commitment to preserving Texas' rodeo heritage while investing in the future of collegiate rodeo.

For more information on Texas Precious Metals, visit www.texmetals.com.

About Texas Precious Metals: Established in 2011, Texas Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals companies in the world. As a market maker for gold and silver coins and bars, the company services retail, wholesale, and institutional clients. The company's online retail platform, texmetals.com, world-class depository, and fulfillment and logistics service center have been widely praised for their speed and attention to customer service. Texas Precious Metals offers a line of custom-minted products under the brand, Texas Mint, producing a wide variety of licensed products for Texas A&M University, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, and other partners.

