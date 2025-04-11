Texas Precious Metals Introduces Y'all Street: Streaming Real Talk with Business Leaders

"We love Texas and seek to promote our state and its growing role in finance, tech, commodities, and of course – precious metals." Tarek Saab, President & Co-Founder of Texas Precious Metals Post this

To kick off the launch, Y'all Street welcomes a powerhouse lineup of guests who represent diverse industries and experiences. The first episodes feature David Henrie, the actor turned entrepreneur, Cody Webster, the 5x PRCA Bullfighter of the Year and businessman, and Tom Power, the innovator revolutionizing manufacturing with precious metals. These conversations provide a unique opportunity to learn from individuals who have navigated the highs and lows of their industries, offering valuable insights into what it takes to succeed in both business and life.

Beyond Transactions

Texas Precious Metals has always been interested in developing relationships with customers that are more than just buying and selling precious metals. Y'all Street extends that philosophy by creating a space where financial and business discussions feel personal. The podcast goes beyond market trends to focus on relationships, real experiences, and the bigger picture.

"It's tough when you're a business because, often, the relationship is transactional only. It's 'call me when you need me' — you buy the metals, we sell the metals, and that's it. I want to get away from that," says Tarek. "I want people to get to know us, to develop a relationship so they feel like they can communicate with us, like we're on this journey together. I'm interested in other people's journeys too."

Tarek continued, "We love Texas and seek to promote our state and its growing role in finance, tech, commodities, and of course – precious metals."

Real Conversations with Real People

Each episode of Y'all Street will feature in-depth conversations with these fascinating guests, sharing their experiences, challenges, and perspectives on their industries and journeys. The goal is to educate, inspire, and entertain — giving listeners a reason to come back, not just to buy, but to engage and be part of a larger conversation.

An Educational Edge

In addition to real conversations and storytelling, Y'all Street features a video series, "Unlocking the World of Precious Metals," designed to educate listeners on investing in precious metals and how the industry works. Created with first-time investors in mind, the series breaks down the world of gold and silver in a way that's practical, approachable, and easy to understand.

Y'all Street also offers a dedicated Q&A series that dives deeper into how Texas Precious Metals operates and answers some of the most common questions about the industry. These episodes feature insightful conversations with the company's co-founder and president, offering behind-the-scenes perspective and valuable knowledge for anyone curious about the business or looking to learn more about the precious metals space.

An Extension of the Texas Precious Metals Mission

As a trusted name in precious metals, Texas Precious Metals has built its reputation on transparency, education, and long-term relationships with its customers. Y'all Street is a natural extension of that mission, offering a platform where people can connect, share ideas, and learn together. Expect engaging discussions, expert insights, and stories that provide real value. Y'all Street isn't just another business podcast — it's a community-driven platform built on trust, knowledge, and connection.

Stay tuned for upcoming episodes with exciting new guests in the world of business, entertainment, and beyond.

About Texas Precious Metals: Established in 2011, Texas Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals companies in the world. As a market maker for gold and silver coins and bars, the company services retail, wholesale, and institutional clients. The company's online retail platform, texmetals.com, world-class depository, and fulfillment and logistics service center have been widely praised for their speed and attention to customer service. Texas Precious Metals offers a line of custom-minted products under the brand, Texas Mint, producing a wide variety of licensed products for Texas A&M University, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, and other partners.

