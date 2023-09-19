Texas School is LPA Design Studios' 200th LEED Certified Project

"Sustainable design is simply good design." - LPA President and Chief Design Officer Keith Hempel. Tweet this

LPA also has made LEED a core part of its own workplace design: All of LPA's six studios in California and Texas are either LEED Platinum or LEED Gold.

"We've always believed that sustainable design is simply good design," said LPA President and Chief Design Officer Keith Hempel. "We've had the good fortune of working with clients who share that mission and understand the value of meeting the LEED standards."

Launched in 2000 by the USGBC, LEED — Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design — is the world's most widely adopted sustainable design rating system, providing a framework for healthy, efficient, carbon-reducing green buildings. To achieve certification, a project earns points by adhering to prerequisites and credits that address location and transportation, sustainable sites, water efficiency, energy and atmosphere, materials and resources, and indoor environmental quality.

LPA designed several LEED landmark buildings, including the first LEED-NC building in the country, the Premier Automotive Group headquarters in 1998. An expansion of Toyota's corporate headquarters in 2003 was the largest LEED-Gold office campus in the country at the time. The first LEED Platinum project in Orange County was the LPA-designed, net-zero-energy Environmental Nature Center in Newport Beach. Among a wide range of projects, LPA also designed NASA's first LEED-Gold facility, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory Flight Projects Center.

"LEED made us integrate faster," said LPA Principal Dan Heinfeld. "It helped us understand that we needed to bring in mechanical, civil and structural engineers if we were going to create these highly sustainable, high-performance buildings. We couldn't continue to practice the way we had for 25 years."

LPA's 200th LEED project, the 90,000-square-foot Sheffield Elementary, is the first LEED-certified school built by Carrolton-Farmer's Branch Independent School District. The design prioritizes human health and energy efficiency. Careful siting and high-efficiency mechanical and lighting systems helped slash energy consumption by 78%. Low-VOC (volatile organic compound) materials foster superior air quality; spaces are filled with natural light and learning courtyards are easily accessible from classrooms.

"Sheffield is an excellent example of using LEED as a guideline to create a healthier, more resilient campus," said LPA Director of Sustainability and Applied Research Ellen Mitchell. "We're seeing more and more of our Texas clients recognizing the value of sustainable design as good business."

