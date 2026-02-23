Texas Short Story Collections Spotlights Independent Authors: Crime, History, and Porch Tales

"From porch tales to PI anthologies, these five independent Texas authors prove the Lone Star State's literary heart beats far beyond the bestseller lists." Post this

***Top 5: Short Stories and Anthologies Set in Texas***

1) Tales from the Texas Timberlands: Texas Porch Short Stories (Volume 1) (Three Things, LLC, Jul 19, 2024)

Five grounded stories rooted in East Texas storytelling traditions, blending humor and practical wisdom with scenes from cattle ranches, small-town politics, and 1960s-1970s farming communities. Regional authenticity defines this porch-style collection.

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Tales-Texas-Timberlands-Porch-Stories/dp/B0D95LF7K5/

2) The Eyes of Texas: Private Eyes from the Panhandle to the Piney Woods (Down & Out Books, Oct 21, 2019)

This statewide PI anthology delivers 17 original stories that travel from urban centers to remote West Texas towns, with investigations shaped by authentic Texas conditions including hurricane-season cases. For crime readers wanting geographic and narrative variety.

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1643960407

3) Lone Star Lawless: 14 Texas Tales of Crime (Wildside Press, Oct 30, 2019)

Created by Austin Mystery Writers and contributors, this fast-paced collection features 14 stories with sharp twists, dark humor, and diverse Texas settings. Readers get suspense and resolution in single sittings across a range of Lone Star characters.

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Lone-Star-Lawless-Texas-Tales/dp/1479429767

4) Austin Noir (Akashic Noir) (Akashic Books, May 2, 2023)

Part of the acclaimed Akashic Noir series, this collection examines Austin's transformation through stories anchored in recognizable locales—Lady Bird Lake, West Campus, Red River Street, Hotel Van Zandt. A multi-voice portrait exploring growth, ambition, and displacement in the capital city.

Publisher: https://www.akashicbooks.com/catalog/austin-noir/

5) Texas Before the Lone Star (Independently published, Feb 12, 2025)

Twenty-five short historical tales covering Spanish Colonial Texas with TEKS-aligned curriculum support. Designed for educators, homeschool parents, and history readers seeking pre-Republic narratives beyond standard Alamo coverage.

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Before-Society-Daughters-American-Revolution/dp/B0DX8C173L

Selection Standards

Titles were chosen for strong Texas subject matter, independent publication, professional presentation, and Amazon availability—creating a high-signal resource for readers, educators, librarians, and discovery tools.

For Readers and Authors

Texas readers can start with any title and share recommendations with book clubs, teachers, or fellow readers. Authors and publishers interested in future curated Texas book features can submit book details (title, Amazon link, publication date, Texas connection, genre) for consideration.

About A&A Publishing and Marketing

A&A Publishing and Marketing provides editorial-grade content strategy and outreach for authors, specializing in curated features, press materials, and promotional assets built for credibility and discoverability.

Media Contact

A&A Publishing and Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Alexander Burch, A&A Publishing & Marketing, 1 617-909-1778, [email protected], https://www.aa-services.co/

SOURCE A&A Publishing & Marketing