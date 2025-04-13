Texas Star Pharmacy Expands Partnership with Pharmetric Lab for Advanced Analytical Testing

With a focus on innovation and excellence, Texas Star Pharmacy deepens its collaboration with Pharmetric Lab to bring cutting-edge analytical testing solutions to its customers.

PLANO, Texas, April 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Texas Star Pharmacy announced an expanded partnership with Pharmetric Lab, a leading analytical testing laboratory, to enhance quality assurance and ensure the highest standards in pharmaceutical testing. This strengthened collaboration allows the compounding pharmacy to integrate advanced analytical solutions, reinforcing its commitment to delivering safe, effective, and high-quality medications to patients.

As a trusted provider of customized compounding solutions, Texas Star Pharmacy continuously seeks innovative ways to optimize product integrity and improve patient outcomes. Through this partnership, the pharmacy will leverage Pharmetric Lab's cutting-edge testing capabilities to refine its formulations, ensuring precision, consistency, and compliance with regulatory standards.

"With the growing demand for personalized medications, ensuring the safety and efficacy of our compounded pharmaceuticals is our top priority," said Dr. Jay Bhaumik, Founder and CEO of Texas Star Pharmacy. "Our expanded collaboration with Pharmetric Lab is indicative of our unwavering commitment to quality assurance. By utilizing their advanced analytical testing services, we are setting a new benchmark for excellence in the industry."

Pharmetric Lab specializes in comprehensive analytical testing services, including potency testing, stability analysis, and microbiological screening. Their state-of-the-art technology enables pharmacies to verify the accuracy of their formulations and maintain the highest levels of patient safety.

This partnership emphasizes Texas Star Pharmacy's dedication to innovation and its proactive approach to pharmaceutical quality control. As the industry evolves, Texas Star Pharmacy remains at the forefront, providing tailored healthcare solutions while maintaining cost-effective and reliable services for patients.

Texas Star Pharmacy, based in Plano, TX, specializes in customized compounding solutions and personalized patient care. The pharmacy's innovative approach ensures that every patient receives tailored healthcare solutions while maintaining competitive costs.

Dr. Jay Bhaumik is a visionary leader in the healthcare industry with a distinguished career spanning clinical positions at Yale University and Johns Hopkins. He has led Texas Star Pharmacy to national recognition, leveraging his entrepreneurial spirit to drive success in healthcare and technology.

For more news and information about Texas Star Pharmacy, visit https://www.texasstarpharmacy.com/.

For more information on Pharmetric Lab, please visit https://www.pharmetriclab.com/.

