Texas Stone Designs, Inc Provides Precision Color Match Technique to Meet Unique Customer Needs

The Precision Color Match Technique, developed by Texas Stone Designs, involves multiple rounds of manufacturing, with each round refining the color until the color match has been approved by the customer. "This process is much more of an art than it is a science," Grant said. "We have to formulate a baseline based on our knowledge and experience, run that in production, and then compare it to the sample we are matching. We will usually run through this process two to five times to get it right. This technique is something that is developed and refined through years and years of trial and error. We are grateful to have this type of industry experience on our team so we can offer these color matches to our customers."

Texas Stone Designs offers this color match service on projects requiring 5,000 square feet or more of manufactured stone veneer. For inquiries, contact Texas Stone Designs at 817-265-4011 or [email protected], or visit www.TexasStoneDesigns.com.

