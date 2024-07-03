Texas Stone Designs, Inc Provides Precision Color Match Technique to Meet Unique Customer Needs

As businesses look to expand and create additions to existing buildings, they struggle to find masonry products that will match the original building. Texas Stone Designs utilizes their Precision Color Match Technique to create custom Manufactured Stone Veneer to solve these design dilemmas.
ARLINGTON, Texas, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When Action Gypsum Supply partnered with SCI Construction, Galindo & Boyd Wall Systems, and HKS Architects on the robust expansion of the Thrive Pet Healthcare Specialists/24hr Animal ER, they knew they had their work cut out for them. The original building featured a natural fieldstone on its exterior, but the expansion was designed with an adhered veneer, and finding a natural stone to match the existing stone would have been almost impossible.
Texas Stone Designs, Inc. utilized its Precision Color Match Technique to develop a custom-manufactured stone veneer that created a seamless transition between the original building and the newly constructed addition. "We have a team of color match experts who utilize their extensive knowledge of color application and pair it with close to two decades in the industry," said CEO Micah Grant. "This allows us to create custom products to match both natural and manufactured stone samples. These matches are so similar that most people cannot spot the difference."
The Precision Color Match Technique, developed by Texas Stone Designs, involves multiple rounds of manufacturing, with each round refining the color until the color match has been approved by the customer. "This process is much more of an art than it is a science," Grant said. "We have to formulate a baseline based on our knowledge and experience, run that in production, and then compare it to the sample we are matching. We will usually run through this process two to five times to get it right. This technique is something that is developed and refined through years and years of trial and error. We are grateful to have this type of industry experience on our team so we can offer these color matches to our customers."
Texas Stone Designs offers this color match service on projects requiring 5,000 square feet or more of manufactured stone veneer. For inquiries, contact Texas Stone Designs at 817-265-4011 or [email protected], or visit www.TexasStoneDesigns.com.
