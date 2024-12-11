Texas Tech Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation has named Kofi Frimpong-Manson a STEM Scholarship recipient

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Kofi Frimpong-Manson a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Kofi Frimpong-Manson, a second-year graduate student, studies pharmaceutical science at Texas Tech University. In addition to his studies, Frimpong-Manson was a consultant for Pharst Care Ghana, as it developed a mobile application to improve access to medicine in Ghana. He has also served as a digital consultant for the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana.

"Kofi's innovative approach to pharmaceutical medicine is exciting. I'm proud we could offer him support as he completes his studies," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation's STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

