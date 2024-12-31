Texas' Top Specialty License Plates for 2024. My Plates unveils the top plates

As 2024 draws to a close and the new year is just around the corner, the team at My Plates ran the numbers and revealed the top selling specialty plates for 2024. The rankings span seven categories, including the coveted title of the number one plate in Texas.

My Plates Unveils the Top Plate Designs for 2024!

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As 2024 draws to a close and the new year is just around the corner, the team at My Plates ran the numbers and revealed the top selling specialty plates for 2024. The rankings span seven categories, including the coveted title of the number one plate in Texas.