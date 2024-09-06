Texas Transformers and Equipment Expands Manufacturing & Distribution Capabilities with New Factory in India, Strengthening Commitment to North American Market

"With the launch of our new factory in India, we're poised to meet future energy demands. Our commitment to sustainability and innovation ensures we deliver high-quality, reliable transformers, driving a more sustainable energy landscape." — Rakesh Telawne, CEO Post this

In addition to boosting manufacturing capabilities, Texas Transformers and Equipment has strengthened its service offerings by partnering with leading providers across North America. These partnerships ensure unparalleled customer support, including installation, maintenance, and emergency repairs. The company recently completed the delivery of transformers for a 100 MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project in North America, highlighting its expertise in large-scale energy projects.

Texas Transformers and Equipment will also be hosting several conferences later this year and next, including RE+, the largest clean energy event in North America, from September 9th to 12th, 2024 in Anaheim, CA, where it will showcase customized product offerings and discuss aggressive lead times.

As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability, the new factory operates under stringent environmental standards, utilizing energy-efficient processes and recycling initiatives. The company continues to incorporate cutting-edge technology to enhance both the efficiency and environmental performance of its transformers.

About Texas Transformers and Equipment

Texas Transformers and Equipment, based in Dallas, TX, is a leading distributor of pad-mounted and power transformers, serving customers across North America with a focus on innovation, reliability, and sustainability. With extensive experience, our products are designed to meet the highest standards of quality and performance, supported by a comprehensive network of service partners. Our mission is to empower the future of energy through advanced technology and sustainable practices.

