Texas Transformers and Equipment Expands Manufacturing & Distribution Capabilities with New Factory in India, Strengthening Commitment to North American Market

DALLAS, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Texas Transformers and Equipment, a leading distributor of pad-mounted and power transformers in North America, is excited to announce the significant expansion of its manufacturing and distribution capabilities through a strategic partnership with Telawne Power Equipment. In response to the rising demand for transformers across North America, Telawne Power Equipment has added a third manufacturing facility in India, exclusively dedicated to supporting Texas Transformers and Equipment's production needs.
This state-of-the-art facility enables the company to manufacture power transformers with capacities of up to 125 MVA, allowing it to meet the surging demand for reliable energy solutions. The expansion has increased total production capacity from 3,000 MVA to 4,500 MVA annually, and its product handling capacity has risen from 50 MVA to 125 MVA. Strategically located to optimize distribution, the new factory features the latest in transformer manufacturing technology, enabling improved production efficiency, shorter lead times, and delivery of higher-capacity transformers for industries such as utilities, renewable energy, and industrial sectors.
In addition to boosting manufacturing capabilities, Texas Transformers and Equipment has strengthened its service offerings by partnering with leading providers across North America. These partnerships ensure unparalleled customer support, including installation, maintenance, and emergency repairs. The company recently completed the delivery of transformers for a 100 MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project in North America, highlighting its expertise in large-scale energy projects.
Texas Transformers and Equipment will also be hosting several conferences later this year and next, including RE+, the largest clean energy event in North America, from September 9th to 12th, 2024 in Anaheim, CA, where it will showcase customized product offerings and discuss aggressive lead times.
As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability, the new factory operates under stringent environmental standards, utilizing energy-efficient processes and recycling initiatives. The company continues to incorporate cutting-edge technology to enhance both the efficiency and environmental performance of its transformers.
About Texas Transformers and Equipment
Texas Transformers and Equipment, based in Dallas, TX, is a leading distributor of pad-mounted and power transformers, serving customers across North America with a focus on innovation, reliability, and sustainability. With extensive experience, our products are designed to meet the highest standards of quality and performance, supported by a comprehensive network of service partners. Our mission is to empower the future of energy through advanced technology and sustainable practices.
