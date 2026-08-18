Texas Transformers and Equipment, Inc. Strengthens Supply Chain to Meet Growing North American Transformer Demand

"By combining proven manufacturing expertise with US-based assembly capabilities, we can support demanding project schedules while maintaining the quality, reliability and engineering excellence our customers expect." said Sujay Ghuge, Managing Partner of Texas Transformers and Equipment. Post this

"Meeting today's transformer demand requires more than manufacturing capacity—it requires a resilient and well-integrated supply chain," said Sujay Ghuge, Managing Partner of Texas Transformers and Equipment. "By combining proven manufacturing expertise with US-based assembly capabilities, we can support demanding project schedules while maintaining the quality, reliability and engineering excellence our customers expect."

The Waco partner facility supports TTE's North American operations through:

Transformer assembly and final integration

Mechanical and electrical inspections

Quality verification and documentation

Customer witness inspections

Logistics and shipment preparation

After-sales service coordination

This integrated approach gives customers greater scheduling flexibility, closer project coordination and reduced delivery risk across utility, renewable energy, BESS, data center, commercial and industrial applications.

TTE expects demand to remain strong as utilities and private developers continue investing in generation, storage, transmission and distribution infrastructure. The company remains committed to expanding its capabilities and providing responsive support throughout the project lifecycle.

"The electric grid is entering one of the most significant investment periods in its history," said Rakesh Telawne, Chief Executive Officer of Texas Transformers and Equipment. "Our vision is to build a resilient transformer platform that brings together world-class engineering, advanced manufacturing and strong US operations, positioning TTE as a trusted long-term partner for the infrastructure powering North America's future."

About Texas Transformers and Equipment



Texas Transformers and Equipment, Inc. is a US-based supplier of medium-voltage pad-mounted, substation and power transformers serving utility, renewable energy, battery energy storage, industrial, commercial and data center markets. Through strategic global manufacturing partnerships and US-based operations, TTE delivers engineered transformer solutions for North America's evolving electrical infrastructure.

Media Contact

Soahum Golhar

Texas Transformers and Equipment, Inc.

Phone: 1 682-365-1181

Email: [email protected]

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SOURCE Texas Transformers and Equipment, Inc.