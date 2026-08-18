Texas Transformers and Equipment, Inc. Strengthens Supply Chain to Meet Growing North American Transformer Demand

Texas Transformers and Equipment, Inc. (TTE) is expanding its supply chain and operational capabilities to support growing transformer demand from utilities, renewable energy developers, battery energy storage systems (BESS), data centers, industrial facilities and commercial projects across the United States and Canada.
DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Transformer demand continues to rise as North America invests in renewable energy, AI-driven data centers, domestic manufacturing, transportation electrification and grid modernization. Meanwhile, constrained production capacity, extended material lead times and supply chain disruptions continue to challenge utilities and project developers. In response, TTE has developed an integrated supply model that combines established global manufacturing expertise with US-based assembly and project support.
Through strategic partnerships with UL-certified manufacturing facilities in India, TTE supplies medium-voltage pad-mounted, substation and power transformers engineered to applicable North American standards and customer specifications. These capabilities are complemented by TTE's partner facility in Waco, Texas, which supports assembly, inspections, quality verification and delivery coordination.
"Meeting today's transformer demand requires more than manufacturing capacity—it requires a resilient and well-integrated supply chain," said Sujay Ghuge, Managing Partner of Texas Transformers and Equipment. "By combining proven manufacturing expertise with US-based assembly capabilities, we can support demanding project schedules while maintaining the quality, reliability and engineering excellence our customers expect."
The Waco partner facility supports TTE's North American operations through:
- Transformer assembly and final integration
- Mechanical and electrical inspections
- Quality verification and documentation
- Customer witness inspections
- Logistics and shipment preparation
- After-sales service coordination
This integrated approach gives customers greater scheduling flexibility, closer project coordination and reduced delivery risk across utility, renewable energy, BESS, data center, commercial and industrial applications.
TTE expects demand to remain strong as utilities and private developers continue investing in generation, storage, transmission and distribution infrastructure. The company remains committed to expanding its capabilities and providing responsive support throughout the project lifecycle.
"The electric grid is entering one of the most significant investment periods in its history," said Rakesh Telawne, Chief Executive Officer of Texas Transformers and Equipment. "Our vision is to build a resilient transformer platform that brings together world-class engineering, advanced manufacturing and strong US operations, positioning TTE as a trusted long-term partner for the infrastructure powering North America's future."
About Texas Transformers and Equipment
Texas Transformers and Equipment, Inc. is a US-based supplier of medium-voltage pad-mounted, substation and power transformers serving utility, renewable energy, battery energy storage, industrial, commercial and data center markets. Through strategic global manufacturing partnerships and US-based operations, TTE delivers engineered transformer solutions for North America's evolving electrical infrastructure.
Media Contact
Soahum Golhar
Texas Transformers and Equipment, Inc.
Phone: 1 682-365-1181
Email: [email protected]
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SOURCE Texas Transformers and Equipment, Inc.
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