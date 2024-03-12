Texas Veteran and Retiree Wins Bandsaw Method Tour 2024 Sweepstakes

"I want to learn to better utilize the bandsaw for making cutting boards in unique designs, and of course an opportunity to visit the East Coast." Post this

Esquibel's name was randomly selected from unique entries accepted into the contest through store, online and mail-in methods from January 1 to January 31.

CLASS OF A LIFETIME

As the grand prize winner, Esquibel will receive a spot in the coveted bandsaw class taught by Snodgrass May 10 and 11 at the Walpole Woodcraft store. He will learn how to create a stair-step patterned cutting board in the class, and will also be able to attend the Art of Bandsaw Boxes seminar conducted by Snodgrass. When asked what he was most looking forward to, he replied, "I want to learn to better utilize the bandsaw for making cutting boards in unique designs, and of course an opportunity to visit the East Coast."

Esquibel and a guest (his wife, Cindy) will receive complimentary travel to and from Boston, MA, and a three-night stay for two. The grand prize package also includes $500 spending money to round out the trip. The total prize value is approximately $4,000.

"This is a very nice surprise for us," Esquibel said about the trip. "My wife is really excited and she deserves it."

NATIONALLY RECOGNIZED INSTRUCTOR

Snodgrass is touring and demoing at Woodcraft stores nationwide for the second year of his Bandsaw Method Tour, sponsored by Woodcraft and JET-Powermatic.

Woodcraft partnered with Snodgrass in 2023 for a year-long class and seminar schedule at Woodcraft retail locations across the country.

"In mid-2022, Woodcraft started discussing ways to provide our customers with an education-based experience on bandsaws and bandsaw projects, and when it comes to bandsaw optimization and design, there is only one person who came to mind – Alex Snodgrass," said Andrew Bondi, Woodcraft Vice President of Retail and Franchise Operations. "Alex is a fantastic teacher – he really shows off how the bandsaw is a versatile tool that can create dazzling projects."

HUSBAND, FATHER, NAVY VETERAN AND MORE

Esquibel considers himself a hobbyist woodworker and has taken several classes at his local San Antonio Woodcraft store. He was excited to stop and share the news with the employees there. "They have a great team and have been a huge help to me and my wife," he said. He has a 20' x 30' shop with air conditioning and a variety of woodworking equipment.

The couple has three children: Paul Jr. (who passed away in 2020 from cancer), Michelle and Steven. Esquibel helped his son-in-law build a rocking bassinet for their first grandchild, Penny Layne.

He retired from the US Navy after 26-1/2 years, and then retired from the corporate world after 16 years working for a consulting firm. Now he and Cindy raise cattle and exotic deer at their ranch in the Texas Hill Country with his brother-in-law.

San Antonio store manager Rick Martinez said, "It was a great surprise to learn that one of our local customers won the sweepstakes. Alex is well-deserving and I know he'll really enjoy the class and the trip."

